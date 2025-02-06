EA FC 25 leaks: Joao Neves is rumored to be part of Future Stars Team 2

Future Stars Team 2 will soon be live in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Portuguese youngster Joao Neves has been leaked as part of the upcoming promo lineup. The 20 year-old midfielder has risen to prominence with his incredible performances for PSG as well as the Portuguese national team, and his abilities make him the perfect candidate for this event.

The first batch of Future Stars players has already provided gamers with some overpowered versions of promising youngsters like Endrick and Lamine Yamal. If leaks are to be believed, the second squad will be just as exciting, with the likes of Bradley Barcola, Amad Diallo, and Pau Cubarsi rumored to be part of the lineip. Joao Neves is the latest leaked inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Joao Neves leaked as part of EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 promo

PSG is currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are favorites to retain their title. A large part of their success can be attributed to the strength of their midfield, with youngster Joao Neves being especially impressive. Despite being only 20 years old, he has already made a name for himself at the club level and for his national team as well, and could now be part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 squad.

This would be his first special item of the Ultimate Team game cycle this year. He has a base overall rating of 79 in the latest title, but his promo version will undoubtedly receive a massive boost that will make him an elite-tier midfielder under the FC IQ system.

What will this special version of Joao Neves look like in EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 83

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 86

Physicality: 88

This Joao Neves card is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+ and Relentless+ PlayStyles, which will make him an exceptional box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system. His dribbling, passing, and pace stats will make him a versatile playmaker, while the high defensive attributes will allow him to be useful for winning the ball back as well.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 seems really promising and could live up to the hype created by the first roster.

