EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wingers on the virtual pitch and provide them with the stats required to be effective in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it an effective tool for those looking to elevate their squads.

With the Pre-Season promo being the final event of the game cycle before the release of EA FC 26, the developers have been releasing plenty of content to keep gamers engaged in the conclusive stages of the game. The EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following stipulations to be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Position: LW

Shooting: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered left-wingers that can be used in this EVO:

Thierry Henry: 95

Ferran Torres: 95

Kylian Mbappe: 95

Nico Williams: 95

Xavi Simons: 95

Federico Chiesa: 95

Marcus Rashford: 95

Heung Min Son: 94

Lorenzo Insigne: 94

Wilfreid Zaha: 94

Gareth Bale: 94

Cristiano Ronaldo: 93

All these players will become effective wingers under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Full Kit Warrior EVO, the EA FC 25 Left Wing Sync Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Long Shots +7 (Max 95)

Dribbling +8 (Max 97)

Passing +8 (Max 95)

Positioning +8 (Max 95)

Weak Foot +2 star

Whipped Pass PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Skill moves +2 star

Pace +7 (Max 97)

Stamina +10 (Max 97)

Finishing +8 (Max 95)

Pinged Pass and First Touch PlayStyles

Level 3 upgrades:

Technical, Relentless and Chip Shot PlayStyles

Incisive Pass+, Technical+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

Winger++, Wide Playmaker++ and Inside Forward++

Trivela+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes including Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain the boosts on offer here:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing, especially since it is free to unlock and provides some amazing boosts.

