  • EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:18 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be applied to 95-rated players and offers some amazing upgrades overall, while also being free to complete as it does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

This is the first free EVO of the latest Pre-Season promo, with the Wizard of Joy EVO being the first paid EVO. This is the final promo of the game cycle before EA FC 26 is released, so the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution is an ideal addition as it offers some end-game level boosts.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • Position: CM
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered midfielders that can be used in this EVO:

  • Skelly Alvero: 95
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Mapi Leon: 95
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 95
  • Ryan Gravenberch: 95
  • Blaise Matuidi: 95
  • Vitinha: 95
  • Fred: 95
  • Federico Valverde: 95
  • Fikayo Tomori: 95
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Patri Guijarro: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become top-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via the boosts on offer here.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the previously released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Full Kit Warrior Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Passing +5 (Max 97)
  • Pace +3 (Max 93)
  • Box to Box++
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Holding++
  • Shooting +3 (Max 93)
  • Defending +3 (Max 92)
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Deep Lying Playmaker++
  • Composure +5 (Max 96)
  • Reactions +5 (Max 96)
  • Jockey PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Half winger++
  • Playmaker++
  • Stamina +5 (Max 95)
  • First Touch PlayStyle
  • Press Proven+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing if you have the right players that meet the requirements.

