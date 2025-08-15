EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be applied to 96-rated players and offers up to five PlayStyle+ traits, but requires around 150,000 coins or 500 FC points to be unlocked.
This is the first paid EVO of the latest Pre-Season promo in Ultimate Team. This is the final event of the year and will provide opportunities for fans to obtain rewards for the next game. With the game cycle coming to an end soon, the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution is the ideal addition to kickstart this promo with some amazing boosts.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- Position: CAM
- Pace: Max 98
- Passing: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution
These are some of the best CAMs that can be used in this EVO:
- Franck Ribery: 96
- Johan Cruyff: 96
- Diego Maradona: 96
- Pele: 96
- Bruno Fernandes: 96
- Luka Modric: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Mike Maignan: 96
- Mia Hamm: 96
- Xavi Simons: 95
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Kaka: 94
All these players will become top-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution
Similar to the recently released Hybrid Core EVO, the EA FC 25 The Wizard of Joy Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +1 star
- Passing +10 (Max 94)
- Pace +7 (Max 95)
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Playmaker++
- Physicality +5 (Max 90)
- Agility +8 (Max 95)
- Balance +7 (Max 94)
- Technical PlayStyle
- First Touch+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Shooting +10 (Max 98)
- Ball control +10 (Max 97)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 97)
- Finesse Shot PlayStyle
- Flair+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shadow Striker++
- Deadball+ PlayStyle
- Trivela PlayStyle
- Composure +8 (Max 95)
- Reactions +7 (Max 95)
Level 5 upgrades:
- Half Winger++ and Classic 10++
- Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
- Acrobatic PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.