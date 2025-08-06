  • home icon
EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:07 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch by providing them with a well-rounded defensive and physical boost. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked. It can also be applied to players from any position if they meet the overall rating requirements.

The fourth week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo has had daily EVO releases, with most of them being free to complete. The EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution is the latest such addition, and it offers some exceptional boosts at no cost, making it a popular choice amongst gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution

The upgrades on offer will be ideal for midfielders and defenders in the current meta. These are some of the most popular and overpowered options for this EVO:

  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Skelly Alvero: 95
  • Jorell Hato: 95
  • Jack Grealish: 95
  • Dani Carvajal: 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 95
  • Ryan Gravenberch: 95
  • Blaise Matuidi: 95
  • Vitinha: 95
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 95
  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Patri Guijarro: 94
  • Denzel Dumfries: 94
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer here.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Micah's Milestone EVO, the EA FC 25 Hybrid Core Evolution has five levels instead of four. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Sprint Speed +4 (Max 94)
  • Acceleration +4 (Max 94)
  • Vision +4 (Max 94)
  • Crossing +8 (Max 95)
  • Slide Tackle PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Long Passing +4 (Max 97)
  • Short Passing +4 (Max 97)
  • Agility +4 (Max 92)
  • Balance +8 (Max 91)
  • Curve +8 (Max 94)
  • Technical PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Defensive Awareness +6 (Max 94)
  • Dribbling +4 (Max 90)
  • Standing Tackle +6 (Max 95)
  • Interceptions +8 (Max 94)
  • Composure +8 (Max 91)
  • Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Jumping +8 (Max 90)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 92)
  • Strength +4 (Max 90)
  • Aggression +8 (Max 92)
  • Sliding Tackle +12 (Max 96)
  • Deadball PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Standing Tackle +6 (Max 95)
  • Defensive Awareness +6 (Max 94)
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

