EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with stats that rival the ability of former English defender Micah Richards. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers.

Ad

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the FUTTIES Team 4 event. While the paid EVOs certainly offer better boosts and can be applied to higher-rated players, free ones like the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution also provide some very useful upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Team overall rating: Max 95

Position: RB

Pace: Max 98

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options to use in this EVO:

Jack Grealish: 95

Granit Xhaka: 95

Nemanja Vidic: 95

Joshua Kimmich: 95

Douglas Luiz: 95

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 94

Lillian Thuram: 94

Denzel Dumfries: 94

Kenny Lala: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Joao Cancelo: 94

Jules Kounde: 94

Ad

All these players will become top-tier right-backs under the FC IQ system by obtaining the boosts on offer here.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +7 (Max 95)

Passing +6 (Max 85)

Shooting +5 (Max 70)

Bruiser PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Defending +7 (Max 97)

Weak Foot +4 star

Dribbling +6 (Max 90)

Physical +9 (Max 95)

Skill moves +3 star

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Fullback++

Incisive Pass and Rapid PlayStyles

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Falseback++, Wingback++

Jockey+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these amazing boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. Not only is it free to complete, it also offers some amazing upgrades and can be applied to a wide variety of overpowered right-backs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More