  EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:24 GMT
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with stats that rival the ability of former English defender Micah Richards. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers.

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the FUTTIES Team 4 event. While the paid EVOs certainly offer better boosts and can be applied to higher-rated players, free ones like the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution also provide some very useful upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Team overall rating: Max 95
  • Position: RB
  • Pace: Max 98
  • Defending: Max 98
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options to use in this EVO:

  • Jack Grealish: 95
  • Granit Xhaka: 95
  • Nemanja Vidic: 95
  • Joshua Kimmich: 95
  • Douglas Luiz: 95
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 94
  • Lillian Thuram: 94
  • Denzel Dumfries: 94
  • Kenny Lala: 94
  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Joao Cancelo: 94
  • Jules Kounde: 94
All these players will become top-tier right-backs under the FC IQ system by obtaining the boosts on offer here.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution

Similar to the recently released Aim Assist EVO, the EA FC 25 Micah's Milestone Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +7 (Max 95)
  • Passing +6 (Max 85)
  • Shooting +5 (Max 70)
  • Bruiser PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Defending +7 (Max 97)
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Dribbling +6 (Max 90)
  • Physical +9 (Max 95)
  • Skill moves +3 star
  • Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Fullback++
  • Incisive Pass and Rapid PlayStyles
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Falseback++, Wingback++
  • Jockey+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these amazing boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. Not only is it free to complete, it also offers some amazing upgrades and can be applied to a wide variety of overpowered right-backs.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
