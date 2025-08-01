All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players

The ongoing promo in Ultimate Team is now approaching its fourth week, with the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players being leaked on social media by X/FUTScoreboard. This is one of the most popular accounts for reliable leaks, and the latest rumors suggest that players like Ruud Gullit, Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati will headline the roster as 99-rated items.The first three batches of FUTTIES items already include multiple 99-rated players, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pele and Kylian Mbappe being featured. The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 roster is rumored to have three such items as well, with the legendary Ruud Gullit headlining the roster and potentially becoming the most overpowered midfielder on the virtual pitch.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players have been leaked on social mediaRuud Gullit previously received a 94-rated SBC item as part of the Dreamchasers promo, which is arguably the most popular SBC version of the year in Ultimate Team. Many fans still use this item or an EVO version of this item in their squads, and they will now have a new alternative in the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 squad.PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele is also part of this rumored lineup. The French winger has had an exceptional year so far, winning a quadruple with PSG and being in the running for the Ballon D'Or. He will be joined by Gullit and FC Barcelona Femini star Aitana Bonmati as the three 99-rated players featured in the upcoming promo squad.These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players along with their rumored overall ratings:Ruud Gullit: 99Ousmane Dembele: 99Aitana Bonmati: 99Thierry Henry: 98Heung Min Son: 98Edwin van der Sar: 98Moises Caicedo: 98Javier Zanetti: 97Xabi Alonso: 97Juan Sebastian Veron: 97Theate: 97Luis Suarez: 97John Arne Riise: 97Hidetoshi Nakata: 97Gerd Muller: 97Kerolin Nicoli: 97Denzel Dumfries: 97Sol Campbell: 97Angelina: 97Sergino Dest: 96This roster includes some massive fan-favorites who have already received boosted items in Ultimate Team this year. The likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Moises Caicedo and Denzel Dumfries were all part of the Team of the Season promo, whereas Icons like Thierry Henry and Edwin van der Sar have had overpowered promo items as well.