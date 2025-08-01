All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 01, 2025 06:02 GMT
FUTTIES Team 4 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The ongoing promo in Ultimate Team is now approaching its fourth week, with the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players being leaked on social media by X/FUTScoreboard. This is one of the most popular accounts for reliable leaks, and the latest rumors suggest that players like Ruud Gullit, Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati will headline the roster as 99-rated items.

The first three batches of FUTTIES items already include multiple 99-rated players, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pele and Kylian Mbappe being featured. The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 roster is rumored to have three such items as well, with the legendary Ruud Gullit headlining the roster and potentially becoming the most overpowered midfielder on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players have been leaked on social media

Ruud Gullit previously received a 94-rated SBC item as part of the Dreamchasers promo, which is arguably the most popular SBC version of the year in Ultimate Team. Many fans still use this item or an EVO version of this item in their squads, and they will now have a new alternative in the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 squad.

PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele is also part of this rumored lineup. The French winger has had an exceptional year so far, winning a quadruple with PSG and being in the running for the Ballon D'Or. He will be joined by Gullit and FC Barcelona Femini star Aitana Bonmati as the three 99-rated players featured in the upcoming promo squad.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 4 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Ruud Gullit: 99
  • Ousmane Dembele: 99
  • Aitana Bonmati: 99
  • Thierry Henry: 98
  • Heung Min Son: 98
  • Edwin van der Sar: 98
  • Moises Caicedo: 98
  • Javier Zanetti: 97
  • Xabi Alonso: 97
  • Juan Sebastian Veron: 97
  • Theate: 97
  • Luis Suarez: 97
  • John Arne Riise: 97
  • Hidetoshi Nakata: 97
  • Gerd Muller: 97
  • Kerolin Nicoli: 97
  • Denzel Dumfries: 97
  • Sol Campbell: 97
  • Angelina: 97
  • Sergino Dest: 96

This roster includes some massive fan-favorites who have already received boosted items in Ultimate Team this year. The likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Moises Caicedo and Denzel Dumfries were all part of the Team of the Season promo, whereas Icons like Thierry Henry and Edwin van der Sar have had overpowered promo items as well.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

More from Sportskeeda
