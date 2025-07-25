EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch and improve their offensive capabilities. This EVO can be applied to 95-rated players and is free to complete as it does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked.
This is the second EVO to be released for FUTTIES Week 3, with the Beast Mode Activated EVO being the first. While Beast Mode Activated can be used for 96-rated players, it also required coins or FC points to be unlocked, whereas the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution is completely free.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations are very lenient and will allow basically any player in the game with an overall rating of 95 or under to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options for this EVO:
- Blaise Matuidi: 95
- Skelly Alvero: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
- Xavi Simons: 95
- Wesley Sneijder: 95
- Samuel Lino: 95
- Nico Williams: 95
- Ferran Torres: 95
- Lauren James: 95
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system with the boosts on offer here.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Ball Dozer EVO, the EA FC 25 Aim Assist Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Finishing +4 (Max 97)
- Positioning +4 (Max 97)
- Reactions +4 (Max 94)
- Ball control +6 (Max 92)
- Power Shot playStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Volleys +8 (Max 96)
- Dribbling +8 (Max 92)
- Long Shots +10 (Max 98)
- Jumping +12 (Max 92)
- Tiki Taka PlayStyle
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Long Shots +10 (Max 98)
- Penalties +8
- Strength +12 (Max 92)
- Aggression +16 (Max 90)
- Strength +10 (Max 92)
- Aerial PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Finishing +4 (Max 97)
- Stamina +5 (Max 92)
- Shot Power +12 (Max 94)
- Low Driven Shot PlayStyle
- First Touch+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.