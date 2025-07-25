EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and provide them with the boosts needed to be relevant in the current meta. This is a paid EVO and requires 100,000 coins or 400 FC points to be unlocked.

This is the second EVO to be released in Ultimate Team this year that allows 96-rated players to be used, with Passer's Paradise being the first. The EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution is applicable exclusively for strikers and provides some impressive upgrades and new PlayStyles.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 96

Position: ST

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will allow almost every striker in the game with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options for this EVO:

Kylian Mbappe: 96

Heung Min Son: 96

Luis Suarez: 96

Homare Sawa: 96

Eden Hazard: 96

Pedro Neto: 96

Ousmane Dembele: 96

Brennan Johnson: 96

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

Viktor Gyokeres: 96

Karim Benzema: 96

Timo Werner: 96

All these players will become top-tier attackers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Ball Dozer EVO, the EA FC 25 Beast Mode Activated Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 94)

Long Shots +10 (Max 96)

Finishing +10 (Max 98)

Strength +10 (Max 98)

Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

Aerial PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Positioning +10 (Max 95)

Stamina +10 (Max 95)

Shot Power +10 (Max 96)

Press Proven and Power Shot PlayStyle

Aerial+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Aggression +10 (Max 93)

Volleys +12 (Max 95)

Passing +3 (Max 91)

Bruiser PlayStyle

Press Proven+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Jumping +10 (Max 98)

Penalties +12 (Max 99)

Dribbling +5 (Max 93)

Weak Foot +4 star

Power Shot+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Score three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

