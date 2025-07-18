EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:57 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players by providing them with a well-rounded boost to their defensive abilities. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst those looking to upgrade their lineups.

This is the second EVO to be released during the FUTTIES Week 2 promo, with the Absolute Unit EVO being the first. While both offer versatile upgrades, the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution can be applied to a wider variety of players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 94
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow fans to use plenty of players.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options:

  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Adam Wharton: 94
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Valenti: 94
  • Belotti: 94
  • Granit Xhaka: 94
  • Zambo Anguissa: 94
  • Patri Guijarro: 94
  • Patrick Vieira: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic Savic: 93
  • Fermin: 91
All these players will become more capable defensively under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Spur Yourself On EVO, the EA FC 25 The Ball Dozer Evolution also has multiple levels. These are the the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Short Passing +4 (Max 96)
  • Vision +6 (Max 95)
  • Freekick Accuracy +4 (Max 94)
  • Anticipate PlayStyle
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Reactions +4 (Max 93)
  • Long Passing +4 (Max 96)
  • Composure +4 (Max 94)
  • Interceptions +8 (Max 94)
  • Curve +8 (Max 94)
  • Block PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Defensive Awareness +4 (Max 94)
  • Standing Tackle +8 (Max 96)
  • Strength +12 (Max 92)
  • Jumping +12 (Max 90)
  • Sliding Tackle +4 (Max 94)
  • Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Short Passing +4 (Max 96)
  • Long Passing +4 (Max 96)
  • Vision +6 (Max 95)
  • Aggression +8 (Max 92)
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain all these amazing boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

