EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM SBC: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports is rumored to drop the EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. According to FutSheriff, the Colombian winger is expected to win the January Liga F POTM title for her exceptional performance for the Los Blancos in the domestic league. The rumored POTM card is expected to be a better representation of her recent performances, as she's likely to receive slightly better attributes than her 84-rated TOTW card.

This article will explore everything that has been leaked about the rumored EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Linda Caicedo POTM SBC will reportedly arrive in EA FC 25 Ulitmate Team

Linda Caicedo is a key player for the Los Blancos female squad and has been nominated for the January Liga F POTM award. Apart from her only goal and assist, she has performed brilliantly throughout the month, making her the ideal candidate for such glory. Among her four appearances, her opening goal against Atletico Madrid Femenino stands out as the highlight in January.

Currently, the Real Madrid Femenino's #18 possesses a 78-rated common gold card and an 84-rated (overall) TOTW card. If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be true, she'll receive her first-ever POTM card in this iteration of EA FC.

What could EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM SBC look like?

The exact attributes of the EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM SBC are still unknown since EA Sports hasn't announced anything. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the Colombian winger will receive an 88-rated (overall) LW card with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 83

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 50

Physicality: 60

On top of that, she's expected to receive a Technical+ playstyle trait, which will allow players to exploit her dribbling to beat defenders in a 1v1 situation. She can be an ideal LW in a team full of Liga F players.

Note: This section will be updated as soon as EA Sports officially releases information regarding Liga F January POTM.

How much could EA FC 25 Linda Caicedo POTM SBC cost?

Currently, Linda Caicedo's TOTW item costs around 20,250 EA FC Coins. Hence, considering the rumored Linda Caicedo POTM SBC card's attributes, it might cost around 30,000 to 65,000 EA FC Coins.

