EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided plenty of reliable and accurate leaks in the past, so it can be believed that the Colombian winger will receive a boosted item soon during the ongoing Pre-Season promo.The former Liverpool attacker recently secured a move to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga, and has already had some impressive performances for his new club. He has not had many overpowered promo items in Ultimate Team this year, so the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC could give him the boost he needs to become an elite-tier winger in the current meta.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader.The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe leaked EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC could prove to be the perfect addition to the current Pre-Season promo. This event is renowned for providing boosted versions to recently transferred players, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Trent Alexander-Arnold already receiving boosted versions at their new clubs.The Colombian attacker has been somewhat of a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch over the past few years due to his various promo items, and this leaked SBC could make him relevant in the conclusive stages of the current game cycle as well.What will the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the new Bayern Munich signing will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 98Shooting: 96Passing: 95Dribbling: 99Defending: 55Physicality: 90He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+, Pinged Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his shooting, passing and pace, making him an elite-tier winger capable of playing in multiple positions.How much will the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC cost?While the early Pre-Season SBC players like Florian Wirtz cost a lot of coins, recent SBCs have been extremely well-priced. With a 99-rated Antonio Rudiger being available for next to no cost, this 98-rated version of the Colombian superstar should reasonably cost around 250,000 coins.