EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:40 GMT
FUTTIES Diaz has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Diaz has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided plenty of reliable and accurate leaks in the past, so it can be believed that the Colombian winger will receive a boosted item soon during the ongoing Pre-Season promo.

Ad

The former Liverpool attacker recently secured a move to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga, and has already had some impressive performances for his new club. He has not had many overpowered promo items in Ultimate Team this year, so the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC could give him the boost he needs to become an elite-tier winger in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC has been leaked on social media

The leaked EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC could prove to be the perfect addition to the current Pre-Season promo. This event is renowned for providing boosted versions to recently transferred players, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Trent Alexander-Arnold already receiving boosted versions at their new clubs.

Ad
Ad

The Colombian attacker has been somewhat of a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch over the past few years due to his various promo items, and this leaked SBC could make him relevant in the conclusive stages of the current game cycle as well.

What will the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the new Bayern Munich signing will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad
  • Pace: 98
  • Shooting: 96
  • Passing: 95
  • Dribbling: 99
  • Defending: 55
  • Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Technical+, Pinged Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his shooting, passing and pace, making him an elite-tier winger capable of playing in multiple positions.

How much will the EA FC 25 Luis Diaz FUTTIES SBC cost?

While the early Pre-Season SBC players like Florian Wirtz cost a lot of coins, recent SBCs have been extremely well-priced. With a 99-rated Antonio Rudiger being available for next to no cost, this 98-rated version of the Colombian superstar should reasonably cost around 250,000 coins.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications