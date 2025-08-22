EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English superstar with a 98-rated item as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo. This is his first boosted item as a Real Madrid player following his transfer from Liverpool, making this an extremely exciting SBC for fans of the Spanish giants.
The Pre-Season promo is now in its second week. The first week of the event already delivered player transfer SBCs like Florian Wirtz and Joao Felix, and the second phase has continued the hype by introducing the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Leah Williamson SBC, the EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Khephren Thuram: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 3: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Khephren Thuram: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 4: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Thuram: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 5: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Park Ji Sung: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 6: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
EA FC 25 Trent Alexander-Arnold FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 350,000 coins. This is a decent price for a 98-rated right-back who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and amazing PlayStyles like Anticipate+, Interecept+, Deadball+, Incisive Pass+ and Long Ball pass+. These traits will make him an exceptional playmaking fullback under the FC IQ system.