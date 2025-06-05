EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. The legendary Croatian midfielder recently played his final game for Real Madrid in LaLiga, and he is rumored to receive a boosted item soon to celebrate his historic career at the club.

The former Balon D'Or winner is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of this generation. He has won a plethora of trophies with Real Madrid, including six UEFA Champions League titles and multiple Laliga titles as well. The leaked EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC is a testament to his legendary status in the sport.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media

Multiple End of an Era SBCs are rumored to arrive during the upcoming Ultimate Team of the Season event, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller being leaked to receive boosted versions. The EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC is the latest addition to this leaked lineup.

The Croatian maestro previously received a boosted item during the Centurions promo. However, this version is now far behind the power curve. The leaked SBC could give him the boost he needs to be relevant once again in the current meta.

What will the EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC look like?

Based on the information released by X/FUTScoreboard, this SBC item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 93

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 91

Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+, Anticipate+, Incisive Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. These traits are extremely overpowered for a playmaking midfielder under the FC IQ system as they will boost his dribbling, passing and defending abilities.

How much will the EA FC 25 Luka Modric End of an Era SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an item as he does not possess any previous elite-tier versions in Ultimate Team this year. However, if the predicted stats and traits prove to be accurate, then a cost of around 500,000 to 750,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

