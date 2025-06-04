EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. According to a leak by @AsyFutTrader/X, the Belgian superstar will soon receive a boosted item on the virtual pitch to celebrate his decorated career as a Manchester City player.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the sport, with his playmaking abilities leading Manchester City to multiple Premier League titles and even a treble in 2023. The rumored EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC will be the perfect addition to the game, as it will provide him with the Overall rating and stats that do justice to his skills in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @AsyFutTrader/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media

The Ultimate Team of the Season promo will follow the MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo, which will be the perfect time for EA Sports to release major content like the EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC. He has always been a fan-favorite in real life as well as on the virtual pitch, and his receiving an elite-tier version will give gamers something to grind for in Ultimate Team.

What could the EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored SBC item are not known, @AsyFutTrader suggests that he could be 98-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 96

Passing: 98

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 84

Physicality: 87

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Long Ball Pass+, and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for a playmaker to possess under the FC IQ system. His base item already possesses a five-star weak foot, so this SBC version could potentially receive a combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot as well.

How much could the EA FC 25 Kevin De Bruyne End of an Era SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such a high-tier SBC, as there have not been many elite players released via SBCs recently. The Gullit SBC released during the Dreamchasers promo could be the most apt comparison, as the Dutch Icon is still relevant in the current meta. If the predicted stats for the Belgian midfielder prove to be accurate, a price of around 1 million to 1.5 million EA FC Coins will be reasonable for such an item.

