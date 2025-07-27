EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish forward with a 97-rated item that is even better than her previous Team of the Season version. She has had an exceptional season for both her club and her national side and is currently regarded as one of the best players in the sport. This item does justice to her abilities on the virtual pitch.

Ad

She has two previous 96-rated items in Ultimate Team, with one being a TOTS version while the other was released to celebrate Arsenal's victory in the UWCL Final. However, the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC offers an even better version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Melchie Dumornay SBC, the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ad

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4+5: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 6: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Alessio Buongiorno: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Ad

EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 350,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated forward who has the Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Technical+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles. She can also play in multiple positions, making her a versatile option under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More