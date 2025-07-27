EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish forward with a 97-rated item that is even better than her previous Team of the Season version. She has had an exceptional season for both her club and her national side and is currently regarded as one of the best players in the sport. This item does justice to her abilities on the virtual pitch.
She has two previous 96-rated items in Ultimate Team, with one being a TOTS version while the other was released to celebrate Arsenal's victory in the UWCL Final. However, the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC offers an even better version.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Melchie Dumornay SBC, the EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Barclays WSL
- Barclays WSL players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4+5: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Alessio Buongiorno: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
EA FC 25 Mariona FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 350,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated forward who has the Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Technical+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles. She can also play in multiple positions, making her a versatile option under the FC IQ system.