EA FC 25 Mason Greenwood POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

A prominent leaker, @FutSheriff (on X), has predicted that the EA FC 25 Mason Greenwood POTM SBC will soon be available in Ultimate Team. If the rumor turns out to be accurate, the English striker will receive his first-ever special item in-game. The former Manchester United player is currently the top scorer of Ligue 1, with 11 goals in 17 appearances.

Greenwood's performances throughout 2024/25 have been phenomenal in the French Domestic League. This could be a reason for him to potentially earn the December Player of the Month (2024) award, for which he has been nominated.

This article will cover everything we know regarding the leaked information on Mason Greenwood POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Mason Greenwood POTM SBC has been leaked on social media

The English striker showed a promising performance in Ligue 1 in December 2024. As a result, he has been nominated for the December Player of the Month (POTM) award for the past year. For context, he has scored two goals in two consecutive Ligue 1 matches, helping Marseille to be in the top three position of the group table. It's very much expected that he'll receive his first-ever POTM item in this iteration.

Currently, Greenwood has a 79-rated Common Gold card and no special items to his name. However, he's available for several Evolutions, including Ultimate Edition and Mentality Monster.

What could the EA FC 25 Mason Greenwood POTM SBC look like?

Based on @FutSheriff's information, Mason Greenwood could feature an 85-rated (Overall) POTM card. Moreover, the page also predicted all the attributes across the board. Here's a glimpse:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 84

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 41

Physicality: 67

On top of that, Greenwood's special item is also expected to receive a Rapid+ PlayStyle trait, helping him reach a higher sprint speed during dribbling. Considering the game's current meta and the leaks about TOTY, he's most likely to be used as a fodder card.

Note: We'll update this section once we get the official confirmation regarding Greenwood's POTM item.

How much could the EA FC 25 Mason Greenwood POTM SBC cost?

As mentioned earlier, Mason Greenwood currently possesses a Common Gold card worth 350 EA FC Coins in the EA FC 25 transfer market. Judging from the expected attributes on the POTM item, the estimated cost of EA FC 25 Mason Greenwood POTM SBC is around 30,000 to 60,000 EA FC Coins.

