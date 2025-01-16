EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC, with the German playmaker winning the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for his spectacular performances in December 2024. The youngster has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen, keeping the reigning champions in title contention and earning his latest special item of the year.

He already possesses a Total Rush item and two amazing Winter Wildcards versions. While the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC is not as high-rated or impressive as the Winter Wildcards items, it is still an incredible option for budget Bundesliga squads in Ultimate Team.

All tasks of the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC

Similar to the recently released Paulo Dybala POTM SBC, the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC requires just two squads to be completed in Ultimate Team. Given how impressive his stats, PlayStyles, and roles are, this will make the item extremely popular with gamers due to the affordable nature of the SBC.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

Players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The requirement of a Team of the Week (TOTW) player will make the SBC slightly more expensive to complete than the rating requirements suggest. However, the overall cost is still very reasonable for such an amazing CAM in the current meta of the game.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy from the transfer market to complete the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC from scratch in the most efficient manner possible:

Task 1: Germany

Declan Rice: 87

Jonathan Tah: 86

Koke: 83

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Andreas Christensen: 83

Olivier Giroud: 83

Dusan Tadic: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Ashley Sanchez: 83

Anderson Talisca: 82

Melvine Malard: 82

Task 2: Bundesliga

Declan Rice: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Vitinha: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Federico Dimarco: 84

Kingsley Coman: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is a bargain for a 90-rated CAM from Bundesliga with the Incisive Pass+ Playstyle. He has the stats, attributes, and traits required to be an excellent playmaking midfielder under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.

