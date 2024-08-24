As the release of EA FC 25 draws near, fans are eagerly speculating about player ratings, especially for top Serie A teams like Milan. They were beaten by their "Derby della Madonnina" rivals Inter with 94 points. Despite finishing second in the 2023-2024 season, however, Milan delivered a campaign with standout performances and individual brilliance.

We have already covered the player rating predictions for Inter earlier. In this article, we will be predicting the ratings of players in Milan.

Note: The ratings provided here are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.

EA FC 25 rating predictions for Milan players

Milan secured 75 points in Serie A, with Olivier Giroud leading the charge, scoring 15 goals and 8 assists. Leão’s electrifying pace and dribbling made him another key player with a total of 18 G/A contributions, and fans are predicting a significant rating upgrade for both of them in EA FC 25.

Morata's debut for AC Milan against Torino - Serie A , Source: Getty/Jonathan Moscrop

The defense line features big names like Tomori, Theo Hernandez, and Maignan, all of whom are top-rated players in EA FC 24. They will likely continue their legacy and class in this newer upcoming edition of EA FC.

In midfield, Sandro Tonali controlled the game’s tempo, leading the team in pass completion and playing a crucial role in transitions. He was assisted by Bennacer, another great defensive mid-fielder. Both of them took control of the engine department, setting the tempo of the match. Based on these performances these are our predictions:

Chukwueze (80)

Florenzi (77)

Pulisic (81)

Pobega (75)

Bennacer (86)

Loftus-Cheek (81)

Saelemaekers (79)

Morata (84)

Musah (77)

Rafael Leao (87)

Tomori (85)

Reijnders (80)

Strahinja Pavlovic (80)

Youssouf Fofana (82)

Kalulu (80)

Calabria (81)

Maignan (88)

Emerson Royal (80)

Thiaw (76)

Theo Hernandez (86)

Jovic (78)

Okafor (78)

Giroud has left the club this summer and followed in the footsteps of Messi, signing for a team in MLS. He will be seen donning the jersey of Los Angeles FC this season. To replace him, Milan has brought in Morata, an experienced Spanish forward. As such, Morata should see an upgrade in his rating based on his performance last season for Atletico Madrid.

Youssouf Fofana unveiled donning Milan colors against Torino FC - Serie A - Source: Getty

Tonali has also departed from the club this summer, joining the English side Newcastle United. As his replacement, Milan has brought in Youssouf Fofana, who will be seen playing alongside Bennacer and Loftus-Cheek. These players will mostly see an upgrade, except for a few like Chukwueze, who could see a downgrade in EA FC 25.

Also Read: EA FC 25: Top 25 Premier League player rating predictions

