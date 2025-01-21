EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY player review

The Team of the Year promo is underway in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY item being one of the best players amongst the attackers. The Egyptian winger has earned a spot in the Team of the Year squad for the very first time, and his 96-rated item has the stats and attributes to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

Not only has the Liverpool superstar received a significant boost to his stats and overall rating, but he even has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. Both of these aspects are an improvement over his previous special versions.

Player reviewed: EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY

Formation: 4411

Check out EA FC 25 review

Position/Role: RM/ Inside Forward

Used in: Champions Finals

EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY is one of the best attackers in the game

The Premier League forward already has multiple special items this year, including a Team of the Week item, Player of the Month SBC, Total Rush version, and Globetrotters version. However, none of these items are on the level of the latest EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY item.

Trending

Not only is he 96-rated overall with some impeccable stats in all relevant areas, but he also has five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and three PlayStyle+ traits. With pace being the meta after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update, he is the perfect candidate for the right winger or striker positions.

The squad (Image via EA Sports)

I used his loan version for my last five games in Champions Finals, and his influence was undeniable. He was the star of the show even against top-tier opponents, helping me secure Rank 2 with his goalscoring abilities, despite not playing in the striker position. These are all his pros and cons:

Pros:

1) Pace and attacking AI

The most impressive feature of the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY item is his incredible attack positioning under the FC IQ system. He has the Inside Forward++ Role as a right-midfielder, which allows him to make excellent runs to receive the ball in threatening positions.

He has some exceptional PlayStyles (Image via EA Sports)

He also has 96 pace, which is more than enough to blitz past defenders with ease. The Rapid+ PlayStyle enhances his top speed even further.

2) Dribbling and Finesse Shots

His previous special items were all extremely responsive dribblers, but the additional five-star skill moves have elevated the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY item to a whole new level. His Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle allows him to score goals from any range, and getting the right angle for these shots is even easier with his sublime dribbling abilities.

3) The Trickster+ Playstyle

While this might just be a matter of personal preference, the Trickster PlayStyle is perfect for an attacker like EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY. Trickster fake shots are amazing for getting a small burst of pace or for getting the right angle to dribble past defenders. They allow you to create new angles for shots or passes, making this item even more overpowered.

Cons:

1) Lacks some meta PlayStyles

While Salah's passing stats and abilities are still top-tier, this item lacks passing PlayStyles. The Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, and Tiki Taka PlayStyles are really useful for attackers in the current meta, and their absence hinders his playmaking abilities. The lack of the Technical and Quickstep PlayStyles is also disappointing, as his pace and dribbling stats would be perfect for such traits.

Final verdict:

Overall, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah TOTY item is an absolute game-changer in any of his positions. While he is certainly expensive, his abilities justify the price tag.

These were his stats after five games (Image via EA Sports)

His best position is certainly as a winger or wide midfielder, as it allows him to use his pace and exploit the wide areas of the field. However, he can also be an exceptional striker with his stats and PlayStyles.

Overall rating: 9.5/10

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback