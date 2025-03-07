EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC will likely arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information leaked by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts on social media for such Ultimate Team leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the English shot-stopper will receive a boosted version as part of the upcoming promo.

Ad

EA Sports has confirmed that all promo players in the upcoming roster will receive five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This will make the EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC even more exciting, as he will be a goalkeeper with five-star skill moves. He is also a fan-favorite from previous years due to his various overpowered versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The English goalkeeper rose to prominence during his time at Burnley in the Premier League and was among the most overpowered shot-stoppers in Ultimate Team for a few years. The leaked EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC will make him relevant once again, as he will be easily available for gamers to unlock and will offer some unique traits and stats.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While a goalkeeper with five-star skill moves does not offer any advantages when it comes to the game's meta, it will still be a fun novelty item for fans. The FUT Birthday event is renowned for offering such unique and enjoyable items, and this year will be no different.

What will the EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the card will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Diving : 91

: 91 Handling : 91

: 91 Handling : 84

: 84 Reflexes : 93

: 93 Speeding : 58

: 58 Positioning: 91

This version of Pope is also rumored to possess the Deflector+ and Far Reach+ PlayStyles, two of the best traits for a goalkeeper to possess under the FC IQ system. His tall stature and Far Reach+ PlayStyle will allow him to easily stop long-range shots, making him one of the most overpowered shot-stoppers in the game.

How much could the EA FC 25 Nick Pope FUT Birthday SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as he does not have any previous special items in Ultimate Team. Being a goalkeeper card, it is unlikely that it will be overpriced or too expensive. If the stats and Playstyles prove to be accurate, a cost of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback