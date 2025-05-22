EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the Liga F Team of the Season event. Based on a leak by X/@AsyFutTrader, the Spanish midfielder will receive her latest boosted version of the season and could become relevant in the current meta of the game yet again.

FC Barcelona Femeni is the most dominant side in the world of women's football. They have secured the Liga F title in comfortable fashion once again, with their midfield trio the key behind their success. While Putellas and Bonmati will undoubtedly be part of the TOTS roster, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will provide her with a special version as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@AsyFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

She previously received a 90-rated Player of the Month SBC item in Ultimate Team, which was a fan-favorite due to her exceptional stats and meta PlayStyles. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC should be better in all aspects, especially with three PlayStyle+ traits to further boost her abilities.

What will the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

Based on the leak by X/@AsyFutTrader, the leaked SBC item will be 94-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 91

Physicality: 88

She is also rumored to possess the Long Ball Pass+, Tiki Taka+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will further enhance her playmaking abilities. The combination of exceptional stats and amazing traits will make her one of the most versatile midfielders under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

There have been multiple top-tier midfielders released as SBCs during the ongoing Team of the Season event, with the likes of Zambo Anguissa, Kobbie Mainoo and Granit Xhaka being overpowered but also affordable. Based on the prices of these previously released SBC items, a cost of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for the Spanish midfielder in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More