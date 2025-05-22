EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the Liga F Team of the Season event. Based on a leak by X/@AsyFutTrader, the Spanish midfielder will receive her latest boosted version of the season and could become relevant in the current meta of the game yet again.
FC Barcelona Femeni is the most dominant side in the world of women's football. They have secured the Liga F title in comfortable fashion once again, with their midfield trio the key behind their success. While Putellas and Bonmati will undoubtedly be part of the TOTS roster, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will provide her with a special version as well.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@AsyFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Check out EA FC 25 review
EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media
She previously received a 90-rated Player of the Month SBC item in Ultimate Team, which was a fan-favorite due to her exceptional stats and meta PlayStyles. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC should be better in all aspects, especially with three PlayStyle+ traits to further boost her abilities.
What will the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?
Based on the leak by X/@AsyFutTrader, the leaked SBC item will be 94-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 91
- Shooting: 90
- Passing: 95
- Dribbling: 94
- Defending: 91
- Physicality: 88
She is also rumored to possess the Long Ball Pass+, Tiki Taka+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will further enhance her playmaking abilities. The combination of exceptional stats and amazing traits will make her one of the most versatile midfielders under the FC IQ system.
How much will the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?
There have been multiple top-tier midfielders released as SBCs during the ongoing Team of the Season event, with the likes of Zambo Anguissa, Kobbie Mainoo and Granit Xhaka being overpowered but also affordable. Based on the prices of these previously released SBC items, a cost of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for the Spanish midfielder in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market.