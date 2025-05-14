EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swiss midfielder with a 94-rated version that has the stats to be amazing on the virtual pitch. This is also a unique SBC, as it features a brand-new set of requirements that make it easier to complete.

Ad

Despite failing to retain its Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen still had a good campaign and boasts multiple inclusions in the Bundesliga TOTS squad. The EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition, as his consistent performances in Leverkusen's midfield helped the team achieve multiple victories.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Moises Caicedo SBC, the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. However, the format of the requirements is significantly different. These are the stipulations and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Exactly 86 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

Pedri: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Luka Modric: 86

Kim Little: 86

Unai Simon: 86

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Exactly 87 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Declan Rice: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Exactly 88 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Exactly 89 OVR: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Ad

Solutions:

Alisson: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

The SBC does not require any TOTS or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will lower its cost even further.

EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 EA FC Coins. This is an amazing price for a 94-rated midfielder who has well-rounded stats as well as the Anticipate+, Long Ball+, and Intercept+ PlayStyles. The Anticipate+ PlayStyle will improve his tackling, Intercept+ will allow him to break down the opposition's attacking plays, and the Long Ball+ PlayStyle will make him a good playmaker as well.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

His attributes and traits will make him a top-tier defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system. In short, the SBC is definitely worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More