  EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 14, 2025 17:43 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swiss midfielder with a 94-rated version that has the stats to be amazing on the virtual pitch. This is also a unique SBC, as it features a brand-new set of requirements that make it easier to complete.

Despite failing to retain its Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen still had a good campaign and boasts multiple inclusions in the Bundesliga TOTS squad. The EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition, as his consistent performances in Leverkusen's midfield helped the team achieve multiple victories.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Moises Caicedo SBC, the EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. However, the format of the requirements is significantly different. These are the stipulations and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

  • Exactly 86 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

  • Pedri: 86
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Unai Simon: 86

Task 2: 87-rated squad

  • Exactly 87 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Marquinhos: 87
  • Mike Maignan: 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

  • Exactly 88 OVR players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Solutions:

  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 89-rated squad

  • Exactly 89 OVR: Exactly five in your starting eleven
Solutions:

  • Alisson: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89

The SBC does not require any TOTS or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will lower its cost even further.

EA FC 25 Granit Xhaka TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 EA FC Coins. This is an amazing price for a 94-rated midfielder who has well-rounded stats as well as the Anticipate+, Long Ball+, and Intercept+ PlayStyles. The Anticipate+ PlayStyle will improve his tackling, Intercept+ will allow him to break down the opposition's attacking plays, and the Long Ball+ PlayStyle will make him a good playmaker as well.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

His attributes and traits will make him a top-tier defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system. In short, the SBC is definitely worth completing.

