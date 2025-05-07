EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has finally introduced the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers. Upon completing the freshly introduced squad-building challenge, gamers can get their hands on a 93-rated top-tier Ecuadorian defensive midfielder. The item features a few excellent attributes that can help it outshine opponents' attackers on the virtual pitch.

At the age of 23, the Chelsea forward has already been the talk of the town and can be considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

This article highlights all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to access the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in FC 25 Ultimate Team servers.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Premier League TOTS SBCs, the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires multiple squads (four, in this case) to complete. However, the overall cost to complete the fresh squad-building challenge might increase over time due to the availability and pricing of fodder cards in the EA FC 25 market.

That said, here's a detailed list of all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the SBC for Chelsea CDM:

Task 1: Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Patrik Schick: 82

Rachel Daly: 85

Florian Wirtz: 88

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Lindsey Horan: 86

Sveindís Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Hannah Blundell: 84

João Palhinha: 85

Fran Kirby: 84

Ashley Lawrence: 85

Georgia Stanway: 84

Expected Price: 21,300 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Trinity Rodman: 84

Marta: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Phil Foden: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Patrik Schick: 82

Wendie Renard: 88

Artem Dovbyk: 84

João Cancelo: 86

Yassine Bounou: 84

Expected Price: 29,900 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 3

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Debinha: 88

Rodrigo De Paul: 84

Bruno Guimarães: 85

Guglielmo Vicario: 84

Sandy Baltimore TOTS: 91

Marquinhos: 87

Kathrin Hendrich: 85

Chiamaka Nnadozie: 85

Jan Oblak: 88

Expected Price: 44,800 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 88-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solution 4

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Martin Odegaard: 89

Leroy Sane: 85

Beth Mead: 88

Vitinha: 85

Bernardo Silva: 88

Kathrin Hendrich: 85

Mats Hummels: 85

Manuel Neuer: 86

Phallon Tullis-Joyce TOTS: 93

Expected Price: 60,800 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The Moises Caicedo TOTS HM SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 158,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes of the Ecuadorian's item, this might be a steal for gamers who want to add a solid Premier League CDM to their Ultimate Team lineup.

Despite featuring a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill traits on the virtual pitch, all three desirable PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass+, Intercept+, and Slide Tackle+ can help the item outplay other forwards in certain scenarios. Much like his real-life playstyle, gamers can exploit its 93 defending and 92 physicality attributes in ball-winning scenarios.

