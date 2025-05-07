EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has finally introduced the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers. Upon completing the freshly introduced squad-building challenge, gamers can get their hands on a 93-rated top-tier Ecuadorian defensive midfielder. The item features a few excellent attributes that can help it outshine opponents' attackers on the virtual pitch.
At the age of 23, the Chelsea forward has already been the talk of the town and can be considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.
This article highlights all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to access the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in FC 25 Ultimate Team servers.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Premier League TOTS SBCs, the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires multiple squads (four, in this case) to complete. However, the overall cost to complete the fresh squad-building challenge might increase over time due to the availability and pricing of fodder cards in the EA FC 25 market.
That said, here's a detailed list of all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the SBC for Chelsea CDM:
Task 1: Chelsea
- Chelsea players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solution 1
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Rachel Daly: 85
- Florian Wirtz: 88
- Raphael Guerreiro: 82
- Lindsey Horan: 86
- Sveindís Jane Jonsdottir: 82
- Hannah Blundell: 84
- João Palhinha: 85
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Ashley Lawrence: 85
- Georgia Stanway: 84
Expected Price: 21,300 EA FC Coins
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solution 2
- Trinity Rodman: 84
- Marta: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Phil Foden: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- João Cancelo: 86
- Yassine Bounou: 84
Expected Price: 29,900 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solution 3
- Cristiana Girelli: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Debinha: 88
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Bruno Guimarães: 85
- Guglielmo Vicario: 84
- Sandy Baltimore TOTS: 91
- Marquinhos: 87
- Kathrin Hendrich: 85
- Chiamaka Nnadozie: 85
- Jan Oblak: 88
Expected Price: 44,800 EA FC Coins
Task 4: 88-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solution 4
- Cristiana Girelli: 85
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Leroy Sane: 85
- Beth Mead: 88
- Vitinha: 85
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Kathrin Hendrich: 85
- Mats Hummels: 85
- Manuel Neuer: 86
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce TOTS: 93
Expected Price: 60,800 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the Moises Caicedo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 158,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes of the Ecuadorian's item, this might be a steal for gamers who want to add a solid Premier League CDM to their Ultimate Team lineup.
Despite featuring a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill traits on the virtual pitch, all three desirable PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass+, Intercept+, and Slide Tackle+ can help the item outplay other forwards in certain scenarios. Much like his real-life playstyle, gamers can exploit its 93 defending and 92 physicality attributes in ball-winning scenarios.
For more TOTS promo-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.