The Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is live in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to access a 92-rated Nigerian RB featuring excellent attributes across the board. During his 2024/25 Premier League season, the right back has been a key player for Nottingham Forest's backline, helping the English side secure a top-six spot. As a result, they will compete in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The freshly introduced card mirrors his true potential this season.

This article explores all tasks and the cheapest solutions associated with them to access the EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in Ultimate Team servers.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the Ola Aina TOTS SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like most Premier League TOTS SBCs, the Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC can be completed by finishing a certain set of squads (three in this case). However, note that the overall pricing for each segment might deviate from time to time depending on the price of the fodder cards. Here's a detailed list of tasks and their cheapest solution to complete the Mentions SBC:

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Lisa Boattin: 84

Manuela Zinsberger: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Rodrigo De Paul: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Jarrad Branthwaite: 79

Expected Price: 12,350 EA FC Coins

Task 2: 85-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Benjamin White: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Sandro Tonali: 85

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Amel Majri: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Vitinha: 85

Rachel Daly: 85

Expected Price: 20,900 EA FC Coins

Task 3: 86-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Kingsley Coman: 84

Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84

Jeremy Frimpong: 84

Rose Lavelle: 87

Lionel Messi: 88

Victor Osimhen: 87

Aubrey Kingsbury: 83

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Lieke Martens Van Leer: 83

Sadio Mane: 83

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Expected Price: 30,600 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Attributes of the latest Aina TOTS HM SBC (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 63,850 EA FC Coins, which is a steal. Considering the top-notch attributes across the board, gamers can easily put the Nigerian right-back's item on their Ultimate Team due to its Premier League link.

Despite featuring a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skills, the Ola Aina TOTS SBC possesses a few desirable PlayStyles+, including Jockey+, Long Throw+, and Block+. While the Long Throw is not much of a fit in the current meta, the rest of the playstyle traits will help the item excel in different areas of the virtual field.

For more updates on the TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

