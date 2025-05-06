  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 06, 2025 17:35 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 350 FC points to be unlocked. However, the amazing stat boosts and new PlayStyles on offer make it a worthwhile investment.

Ad

There have been multiple amazing EVOs released over the course of the Premier League Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution being the latest such addition. Not only do these EVOs offer massive upgrades, they also transform the player of your choice into a TOTS version.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)
These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 91
  • Pace: Max 93
  • Shooting: Max 87
  • Defending: Max 78
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier CAMs to be eligible for the upgrades on offer.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:

  • Neymar: 91
  • Guro Reiten: 91
  • Luis Figo: 91
  • Florian Wirtz: 91
  • Lionel Messi: 90
  • Kaka: 90
  • Debinha: 89
  • Fabio Carvalho: 89
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Specialist EVO, the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offfered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Shooting +3 (Max 87)
  • Agility +12 (Max 93)
  • Ball control +12 (Max 93)
  • Skill moves +4 star
  • PlayStyle Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Pace +3 (Max 90)
  • Passing +2 (Max 92)
  • Balance +12 (Max 93)
  • PlayStyle Finesse Shot
  • PlayStyle+ Technical
  • Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Passing +4 (Max 92)
  • Shooting +2 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling +12 (Max 93)
  • PlayStyle Trickster
  • PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Pace +2 (Max 90)
  • Reactions +12 (Max 90)
  • Composure +12 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle+ Trickster
  • Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications