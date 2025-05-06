EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 350 FC points to be unlocked. However, the amazing stat boosts and new PlayStyles on offer make it a worthwhile investment.
There have been multiple amazing EVOs released over the course of the Premier League Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution being the latest such addition. Not only do these EVOs offer massive upgrades, they also transform the player of your choice into a TOTS version.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution
A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 93
- Shooting: Max 87
- Defending: Max 78
- Position: CAM
- PlayStyles: max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier CAMs to be eligible for the upgrades on offer.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:
- Neymar: 91
- Guro Reiten: 91
- Luis Figo: 91
- Florian Wirtz: 91
- Lionel Messi: 90
- Kaka: 90
- Debinha: 89
- Fabio Carvalho: 89
All these players will become elite-tier under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Specialist EVO, the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offfered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +3 (Max 87)
- Agility +12 (Max 93)
- Ball control +12 (Max 93)
- Skill moves +4 star
- PlayStyle Technical
Level 2 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 90)
- Passing +2 (Max 92)
- Balance +12 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Finesse Shot
- PlayStyle+ Technical
- Playmaker++
Level 3 upgrades:
- Passing +4 (Max 92)
- Shooting +2 (Max 87)
- Dribbling +12 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Trickster
- PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
Level 4 upgrades:
- Pace +2 (Max 90)
- Reactions +12 (Max 90)
- Composure +12 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle+ Trickster
- Shadow Striker++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.