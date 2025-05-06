EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 350 FC points to be unlocked. However, the amazing stat boosts and new PlayStyles on offer make it a worthwhile investment.

There have been multiple amazing EVOs released over the course of the Premier League Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution being the latest such addition. Not only do these EVOs offer massive upgrades, they also transform the player of your choice into a TOTS version.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution:

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 93

Shooting: Max 87

Defending: Max 78

Position: CAM

PlayStyles: max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier CAMs to be eligible for the upgrades on offer.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:

Neymar: 91

Guro Reiten: 91

Luis Figo: 91

Florian Wirtz: 91

Lionel Messi: 90

Kaka: 90

Debinha: 89

Fabio Carvalho: 89

All these players will become elite-tier under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Specialist EVO, the EA FC 25 Street Memories Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offfered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +3 (Max 87)

Agility +12 (Max 93)

Ball control +12 (Max 93)

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 90)

Passing +2 (Max 92)

Balance +12 (Max 93)

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PlayStyle+ Technical

Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +4 (Max 92)

Shooting +2 (Max 87)

Dribbling +12 (Max 93)

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 90)

Reactions +12 (Max 90)

Composure +12 (Max 90)

PlayStyle+ Trickster

Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

