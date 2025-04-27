  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 27, 2025 17:34 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) and provide them with excellent passing and set-piece abilities. This is a paid EVO and requires either 25,000 FC Coins or 150 FC points to be unlocked.

Ad

The ongoing Ligue 1 Team of the Season event has introduced some exciting EVOs that provide gamers with the opportunity to create their very own TOTS items, including the likes of O Monstro, Dribbling in the Shadows, and others. The EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution is the latest such inclusion.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 94
  • Passing: Max 89
  • Dribbling: Max 92
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max three

These requirements are not too restrictive and will allow plenty of high-tier CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options that can be used:

  • Iker Muniain: 90
  • Ruud Gullit: 90
  • David Ginola: 90
  • Kaka: 90
  • Mia Hamm: 89
  • Jude Bellingham: 89
  • Lionel Messi: 88
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier playmaking CAMs under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Pump You Up EVO, the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Shooting +10 (Max 90)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 92)
  • Vision +12 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Deadball
  • PlayStyle Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 90)
  • Short Passing +12 (Max 92)
  • Long Passing +10 (Max 89)
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • PlayStyle Finesse Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Curve +70
  • Skill moves +4 star
  • PlayStyle+ Technical
  • PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
  • Playmaker+

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Crossing +10 (Max 90)
  • FK accuracy +70
  • PlayStyle+ Deadball
  • Shadow striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain the EVO upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications