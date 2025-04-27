EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) and provide them with excellent passing and set-piece abilities. This is a paid EVO and requires either 25,000 FC Coins or 150 FC points to be unlocked.

The ongoing Ligue 1 Team of the Season event has introduced some exciting EVOs that provide gamers with the opportunity to create their very own TOTS items, including the likes of O Monstro, Dribbling in the Shadows, and others. The EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution is the latest such inclusion.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 94

Passing: Max 89

Dribbling: Max 92

Position: CAM

PlayStyles: Max nine

PlayStyle+: Max three

These requirements are not too restrictive and will allow plenty of high-tier CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options that can be used:

Iker Muniain: 90

Ruud Gullit: 90

David Ginola: 90

Kaka: 90

Mia Hamm: 89

Jude Bellingham: 89

Lionel Messi: 88

All these players will become elite-tier playmaking CAMs under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Pump You Up EVO, the EA FC 25 The Specialist Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +10 (Max 90)

Dribbling +10 (Max 92)

Vision +12 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Deadball

PlayStyle Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 90)

Short Passing +12 (Max 92)

Long Passing +10 (Max 89)

Weak Foot +2 star

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

Curve +70

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle+ Technical

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Playmaker+

Level 4 upgrades:

Crossing +10 (Max 90)

FK accuracy +70

PlayStyle+ Deadball

Shadow striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain the EVO upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

