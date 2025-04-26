EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with up to three PlayStyle+ traits. This is a paid EVO and costs around 100,000 coins or 700 FC points to be completed, but the amazing boosts on offer could justify this price.
With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has delivered plenty of entertaining content to keep gamers engaged. The EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution is the latest such addition, and the EVO allows fans to transform certain CBs into TOTS-level defenders on the virtual pitch.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 86
- Defending: Max 91
- Physical: Max 90
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyle+: Max three
- Position CB
These stipulations will leave enough room for plenty of high-tier defenders to be used in this Evolution.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices:
- Samuel Umitit: 90
- Cesar Azpilicueta: 90
- Laurent Blanc: 89
- Nico Schlotterbeck: 89
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 88
- Nemanja Vidic: 88
- Ronald Araujo: 87
- William Saliba: 87
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades and PlayStyles on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution
Similar to the recently released What a Mensch EVO, the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 87)
- Passing +4 (Max 88)
- Physical +3 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Aerial
Level 2 upgrades:
- Passing +8 (Max 88)
- Dribbling +2 (Max 84)
- Defending +4 (Max 92)
- Physical +4 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Jockey
- PlayStyle+ Aerial
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 87)
- Dribbling +2 (Max 84)
- Defending +4 (Max 92)
- PlayStyle Pinged pass
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- PlayStyle+ Jockey
Level 4 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 87)
- Passing +4 (Max 88)
- Defending +5 (Max 92)
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
- Defender++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.