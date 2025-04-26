EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with up to three PlayStyle+ traits. This is a paid EVO and costs around 100,000 coins or 700 FC points to be completed, but the amazing boosts on offer could justify this price.

With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has delivered plenty of entertaining content to keep gamers engaged. The EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution is the latest such addition, and the EVO allows fans to transform certain CBs into TOTS-level defenders on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 86

Defending: Max 91

Physical: Max 90

PlayStyles: Max nine

PlayStyle+: Max three

Position CB

These stipulations will leave enough room for plenty of high-tier defenders to be used in this Evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices:

Samuel Umitit: 90

Cesar Azpilicueta: 90

Laurent Blanc: 89

Nico Schlotterbeck: 89

Kalidou Koulibaly: 88

Nemanja Vidic: 88

Ronald Araujo: 87

William Saliba: 87

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades and PlayStyles on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released What a Mensch EVO, the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 87)

Passing +4 (Max 88)

Physical +3 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Aerial

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +8 (Max 88)

Dribbling +2 (Max 84)

Defending +4 (Max 92)

Physical +4 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Jockey

PlayStyle+ Aerial

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 87)

Dribbling +2 (Max 84)

Defending +4 (Max 92)

PlayStyle Pinged pass

PlayStyle Quickstep

PlayStyle+ Jockey

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 87)

Passing +4 (Max 88)

Defending +5 (Max 92)

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

