  EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:57 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with up to three PlayStyle+ traits. This is a paid EVO and costs around 100,000 coins or 700 FC points to be completed, but the amazing boosts on offer could justify this price.

With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has delivered plenty of entertaining content to keep gamers engaged. The EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution is the latest such addition, and the EVO allows fans to transform certain CBs into TOTS-level defenders on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 86
  • Defending: Max 91
  • Physical: Max 90
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max three
  • Position CB

These stipulations will leave enough room for plenty of high-tier defenders to be used in this Evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices:

  • Samuel Umitit: 90
  • Cesar Azpilicueta: 90
  • Laurent Blanc: 89
  • Nico Schlotterbeck: 89
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 88
  • Nemanja Vidic: 88
  • Ronald Araujo: 87
  • William Saliba: 87
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades and PlayStyles on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released What a Mensch EVO, the EA FC 25 O Monstro Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 87)
  • Passing +4 (Max 88)
  • Physical +3 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Aerial

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Passing +8 (Max 88)
  • Dribbling +2 (Max 84)
  • Defending +4 (Max 92)
  • Physical +4 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Jockey
  • PlayStyle+ Aerial

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling +2 (Max 84)
  • Defending +4 (Max 92)
  • PlayStyle Pinged pass
  • PlayStyle Quickstep
  • PlayStyle+ Jockey

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 87)
  • Passing +4 (Max 88)
  • Defending +5 (Max 92)
  • PlayStyle+ Quickstep
  • Defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
