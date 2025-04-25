  • home icon
  EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:22 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution as the very first free EVO of the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team. This EVO allows gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch, giving them a massive boost to their stats, attributes and PlayStyles at no cost whatsoever. Being a free EVO, it does not require any coins or FC Points.

This is the second EVO to be released on the very first day of Ligue 1 Team of the Season. While the Dribbling in the Shadows EVO requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution is completely free.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 93
  • Defending: Max 89
  • Physical: Max 87
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyle+: Max three
  • Position: LB

While these stipulations are restrictive, the high rating threshold leaves plenty of room for elite-tier left-backs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

  • Joao Cancelo: 90
  • Ze Roberto: 90
  • Robero Carlos: 90
  • Alessandro Florenzi: 89
  • Milos Kerkez: 89
  • Selma Bacha: 89
  • Fridolina Rolfo: 87
  • Federico Dimarco: 87
All these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system after being put through this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Pump You Up EVO, the EA FC 25 What a Mensch Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +6 (Max 92)
  • Passing +5 (Max 87)
  • Defending +6 (Max 87)
  • PlayStyle Intercept
  • Wingback+

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Passing +3 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling +5 (Max 92)
  • Physical +3 (Max 87)
  • PlayStyle Pinged Pass
  • PlayStyle+ Intercept

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +6 (Max 92)
  • Passing +4 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling +5 ( Max 92)
  • Physical +3 (Max 87)
  • PlayStyle Rapid
  • PlayStyle+ Pinged pass

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Defending +6 (Max 87)
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • PlayStyle Bruiser
  • PlayStyle+ rapid
  • Fullback++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficult using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficult using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficult using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing, especially as it is completely free.

