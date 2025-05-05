EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has gone live in the Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to unlock a 93-rated English winger with exceptional attributes across the board. Adding eight goals and 11 assists to his tally, the Newcastle forward has put up a decent performance throughout the 2024/25 season. This earned him a rightful place in the Team of the Season (TOTS) Honourable Mentions roster in FC 25, and the freshly released player card is a true reflection of his caliber on the real pitch.
This article will list the cheapest player cards to use to complete the different tasks of the EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Like any other Honourable Mentions item, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (three in this case) to get their hands on the freshly introduced EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card. Do note that the overall pricing of the item might change depending on current transfer market trends.
That said, here's a list of tasks of the Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC and the cheapest player cards to use for it:
Task 1: Josh Murphy
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solution 1
- Francesco Acerbi: 84
- Lauren Hemp: 86
- Arianna Caruso: 84
- Mats Hummels: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Casemiro: 84
- Lisa Boattin: 84
- Ruben Dias: 88
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Benjamin Pavard: 84
- Saki Kumagai: 83
Expected price: 21,500 EA FC Coins
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solution 2
- Paul Mullin TOTS: 91
- Marta: 84
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Johanna Kaneryd TOTS: 91
- Giulia Gwinn: 83
- Debinha: 88
- Benjamin White: 84
- Lucy Bronze: 85
- Diogo Costa: 84
Expected price: 59,000 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solution 3
- Asisat Oshoala: 85
- Ludovic Blas TOTS: 91
- Linda Dallmann: 84
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Nico Williams: 85
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Harry Kane: 90
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Nathan Ake: 84
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
Expected price: 58,500 EA FC Coins
Task 4: 89-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solution 4
- Rachel Daly: 85
- Harry Kane: 90
- Leroy Sané: 85
- Jamal Musiala: 87
- Martin Ødegaard: 89
- Manon Uffren: 93
- Ollie Watkins: 85
- Paul Mullin: 91
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Lea Schüller: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
Expected price: 78,000 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 217,000 EA FC Coins, which seems like a fair price for a high-rated striker of this caliber. The item features 5-star skills and 5-star weak foot traits along with Technical+, Rapid+, and Relentless+ PlayStyles. It also possesses six more PlayStyles that help align it with the current EA FC 25 meta.
While Rapid+ and Relentless+ will surely complement Murphy's 96 Pace attribute, the Jacob Murphy TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item can also outplay others by exploiting the Technical+ trait with a 93 Dribbling stat. Murphy's item should be one of the top choices if anyone is looking for a high-rated English right winger to fit into their Premier League-centric Ultimate Team.
For more updates regarding the TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.