EA FC 25 Gabby's Grace Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released Gabby's Grace Evolution in Ultimate Team servers, targeting Bronze and Silver player cards. With the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo ongoing, gamers are focused on upgrading their Rare Gold or special edition cards to use them on their Ultimate Team. However, this specific EVO allows them to also upgrade their low-rated ST cards into absolute beasts on the virtual pitch.

Along with pivotal attribute improvements, the freshly introduced EVO offers several PlayStyles+, Roles, and more that fit the current meta. The EVO costs around 150 EA FC Points or 25,000 EA FC Coins, featuring five distinct upgrade levels.

This guide will help gamers with all the necessary aspects, like requirements, upgrade levels, challenges, and the best players to use in the EA FC 25 Gabby's Grace Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Gabby's Grace Evolution

The requirements of the Gabby's Grace EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements of the Gabby's Grace Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 75

Passing: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: ST

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Gabby's Grace Evolution

Considering the EVO's requirements, EA FC 25 contains a huge chunk of players that meet the criteria mentioned in the previous section. That said, here's a short list of Silver and Bronze player cards that should yield the best results with this Evolution:

Alan Virginius: 69

Jann-Fiete Arp: 68

Kyle Hudlin: 60

Jesse Lingard: 74

Pau Victor: 62

Jamie Leweling: 74

Tomas Chory: 74

Kathrine Kuhl: 72

Divock Origi: 73

Adam Idah: 73

Nick Woltemade: 69

Cesar Fernando Silva Melo: 74

Aonso Ementa: 66

Juninho Vieira: 74

Ivan Jaime: 74

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Gabby's Grace Evolution

The final upgrade level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Gabby's Grace Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels, improving pivotal attributes like Pace, Ball Control, Shooting, and more. Apart from that, player cards will also receive several Roles and PlayStyles+ to align them better with the current EA FC 25 meta. That said, here are the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 7 (Max 74)

Pace: 16 (Max 95)

Shooting: 12 (Max 88)

Balance: 25 (Max 94)

Ball Control: 30 (Max 94)

PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot (Max 9)

Roles: Target Forward+

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 74)

Pace: 8 (Max 95)

Passing: 10 (Max 84)

Physical: 15 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 30 (Max 94)

PlayStyles+: Low-Driven Shot (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Rapid (Max 9)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 74)

Shooting: 12 (Max 88)

Physical: 15 (Max 88)

Agility: 25 (Max 94)

PlayStyles: Chip Shot, Trivela (Max 9)

Roles: Poacher++

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 74)

Pace: 16 (Max 95)

Reactions: 35 (Max 90)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles+: Rapid+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)

Level 5 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 74)

Shooting: 12 (Max 88)

Passing: 10 (Max 84)

Composure: 35 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Chip Shot+ (Max 3)

Roles: Advanced Forward+

Cosmetic Upgrade

Players must complete a certain set of challenges for each distinct upgrade level. They can simply navigate to the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team online mode to play different game modes to complete the EVO. Here are the challenges for each upgrade level:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 5 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

For more updates regarding the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

