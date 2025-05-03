EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution has finally arrived on Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-back players into a complete defender. For a minimal price of 350 EA FC Points or 75,000 EA FC Coins, gamers can upgrade their favourite right back's defending, weak foot, physicality, and several pivotal aspects.
Moreover, EA Sports has also included a few PlayStyle upgrades to make the cards relevant in the current meta. However, the only catch is that the specific RB should not possess CB and CM as primary or alternate positions.
This article will explore all the necessary aspects, such as the best player to use, all distinct upgrade levels, challenges, and requirements of the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution
The player cards need to possess the RB position, either as a primary or alternate. Apart from that, here are the other requirements you need to fulfill to be eligible for the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 90
- Total Positions: Max 3
- PlayStyles: Max 9
- PlayStyles+: Max 2
- Position: RB
- Position Must Not be: CB, CM
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution
Considering the straightforward requirements, a huge chunk of player cards should be eligible for the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution. However, a handful of players stand out as the best after undergoing this EVO. That said, here's a list of player cards gamers should use to get the best results:
- Cafu: 91
- Maicon: 90
- Denzel Dumfries: 90
- Diogo Dalot: 86
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 88
- Kyle Walker: 84
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 87
- Pedro Porro: 89
- Julian Ryerson: 86
- Mert Muldur: 85
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87
- Reece James: 86
- Ona Battle: 88
- Dani Carvajal: 86
- Hugo Novoa: 73
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution
Similar to any other paid or unpaid evolutions, the EA FC 25 No Way Through Evolution features three distinct upgrade levels, boosting Defending, Pace, and other pivotal attributes. Here are the upgrade levels:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 2 (Max 93)
- Pace: 4 (Max 92)
- Defending: 3 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)
- Positions: CB
- PlayStyles+: Bruiser (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Jockey (Max 9)
Level 2 upgrades
- Physical: 5 (Max 91)
- Skills: 1 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles+: Jockey (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 9)
- Roles: Wingback+
Level 3 upgrades
- Overall: 2 (Max 93)
- Defending: 3 (Max 93)
- PlayStyles+: Anticipate (Max 3)
- Roles: Defender++, Fullback++
Gamers should dive into the Ultimate Team game mode and complete certain challenges to transform each player card. Here are the challenges:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
Considering the latest upgrade levels of the EVO, the pricing of 350 EA FC Points or 75,000 EA FC Coins seems fair, and gamers won't regret investing in this.
