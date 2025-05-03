EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between three 90-rated players. This player pick includes Jobe Bellingham, Richard Kone, and Nathan Lowe. All three of these players have had impressive campaigns for their respective clubs in the lower tiers of English club football.

The EFL Team of the season roster was released alongside the Premier League TOTS players in Ultimate Team. This squad features the best performers from the EFL Championship, EFL League One, and EFL League Two. The EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC also contains three players from these leagues, respectively.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC

Similar to the recently released Igor Paixao TOTS SBC, the EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC also requires two squads to be completed. With the players on offer being relatively lower-rated, the SBC itself is extremely cheap and affordable, which will boost its popularity with fans.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Luka Modric: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed. The low rating threshold of the segments will make it even cheaper to complete.

EA FC 25 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 coins, which is a bargain for players of this caliber. While all three items have the stats and PlayStyles required to be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, Jobe Bellingham will definitely be the most popular choice.

All three players are amazing (Image via EA Sports)

Not only is he the most recognizable name amongst the three young superstars, but he will also be eligible for plenty of Evolutions that will enhance his abilities even further.

