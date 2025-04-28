  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 28, 2025 17:20 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian winger with an amazing 92-rated item that has the stats and traits required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. He has received a massive boost over his previous special version and now has three meta PlayStyle+ traits.

Ad

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster was accompanied by the Eredivisie TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team, which featured the best players from the Dutch league. The EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this lineup, with the Feyenoord attacker receiving a boosted item as recognition for his performances over the course of the season.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Unlike most other recently released TOTS player SBCs (like Desire Doue and Selma Bacha), the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC only requires two squads to be unlocked. The cheap and affordable price of this 92-rated version will boost his popularity even further amongst gamers looking for a fast winger to add to their squads.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: Brazil

  • Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Douglas Luiz: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
Ad

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player, which makes it even more affordable for gamers to unlock in the current state of the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC costs around 80,000 EA FC Coins to complete, which is an excellent price for a 92-rated player who can play on the left wing and as a central attacking midfielder. He has 94 Pace, 90 Shooting and 92 Dribbling, along with the Power Shot+, Technical+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will combine to make him an excellent attacker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications