EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian winger with an amazing 92-rated item that has the stats and traits required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. He has received a massive boost over his previous special version and now has three meta PlayStyle+ traits.

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster was accompanied by the Eredivisie TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team, which featured the best players from the Dutch league. The EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this lineup, with the Feyenoord attacker receiving a boosted item as recognition for his performances over the course of the season.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Unlike most other recently released TOTS player SBCs (like Desire Doue and Selma Bacha), the EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC only requires two squads to be unlocked. The cheap and affordable price of this 92-rated version will boost his popularity even further amongst gamers looking for a fast winger to add to their squads.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Douglas Luiz: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player, which makes it even more affordable for gamers to unlock in the current state of the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC costs around 80,000 EA FC Coins to complete, which is an excellent price for a 92-rated player who can play on the left wing and as a central attacking midfielder. He has 94 Pace, 90 Shooting and 92 Dribbling, along with the Power Shot+, Technical+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will combine to make him an excellent attacker under the FC IQ system.

