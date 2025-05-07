EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS: Nominees and how to vote

EA Sports has opened the voting line for EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS, allowing fans worldwide to vote for their favorite players from the 2024/25 season. With the ongoing Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, gamers have already gotten access to several Premier League, Ligue 1, and EFL stars. Like in the past, they must visit EA Sports' official website to complete the voting procedure.

For those interested in seeing their favourite LaLiga player in the TOTS roster, this article will guide you through the voting process. Additionally, we'll include the nominees list for EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS.

EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS nominees

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is one of the most-awaited promos for every EA FC gamer since it includes all the star players from different clubs who put up extraordinary performances throughout that particular season. The footballers included in the main squad typically possess extremely overpowered attributes across the board.

While some cards feature the meta PlayStyles+, a few possess basic PlayStyles+ that aren't that beneficial. Regardless, each card has its own pros and cons.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid still fighting for the LaLiga trophy, it's quite evident that most footballers featured in the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS nominee list are from these two dominating clubs.

However, other clubs, such as Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, Villareal, Real Betis, and more, have also occasionally given excellent performances. As a result, a small chunk of footballers from these aforementioned squads can also provide stiff competition to the big-name nominees.

Here's a list of all the players nominated for the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS squad:

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

David Soria (Getafe)

Joan Garcia (RCD Espanyol)

Augusto Batalla (Rayo Vallecano)

Defender

Alejandro Balde (FC Barcelona)

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

Inigo Martinez (FC Barcelona)

Pau Cubarasi (FC Barcelona)

Sergi Cardona (Villarreal)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo)

Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona)

Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Dani Vivian (Athletic Club)

Midfielder

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Alex Baena (Villareal)

Isco (Real Betis)

Sergio Gomez (Real Sociedad)

Sergi Darder (RCD Mallorca)

Mauro Arambarri (Getafe CF)

Johnnu Cardoso (Real Betis)

Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club)

Pape Gueye (Villareal)

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Attacker

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Ayoze Pérez (Villarreal)

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Lukebakio (Sevilla)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

How to vote for EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS 2024/25

You can follow these steps to vote for your favorite LaLiga player on EA FC 25's official website:

Go to EA FC 25's official website .

. Place your favorite player cards in the best XI section according to their position.

Agree to the EA Terms and Conditions, and submit your vote.

