All leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players

The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players will be released along with the Premier League Team of the Season soon in Ultimate Team, and the entire roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTagentt. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks and has provided accurate information in the past.
With Leeds United and Burnley securing promotion to the top flight of English club football with their results in the EFL Championship, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS roster. While these players are not as popular as the Premier League TOTS superstars, they will still receive impressive boosts to their overall ratings and stats.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTagentt.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players have been leaked on social media
The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players will be similar to the previously released Eredivisie TOTS lineup, which were released in the game alongside the Ligue 1 TOTS roster. There will undoubtedly be plenty of hidden gems in this squad, as well as some elite-tier items that will be exceptional in their positions and roles on the virtual pitch.
There are plenty of recognizable names in this leaked list, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Borja Sainz, Daniel James and Paul Mullin being the standout inclusions.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players:
- Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)
- Daniel James (Leeds United)
- Borja Sainz (Norwich)
- James Trafford (Burnley)
- Josh Murphy (Portsmouth)
- Jamie Allen (Coventry)
- Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)
- Paul Mullin (Wrexham)
- Michael Cheek (Bromley)
- Josh Neufville (AFC Wimbledon)
- Maxime Esteve (Burnley)
- Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)
- Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
- Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)
- Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)
- Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)
- Richard Kone (Wycombe)
All these players have the potential to be excellent under the FC IQ System if they receive adequate upgrades to their overall ratings, stats and PlayStyles. These items will be available in Ultimate Team via packs, and gamers will be able to obtain these versions for relatively low prices compared to the Premier League Team of the Season items.
Overall, the EA FC 25 EFL TOTS roster will feature the best performers from the lower tiers of English club football, and there are some massive fan-favorite names in the leaked lineup.