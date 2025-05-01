All leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players

The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players will be released along with the Premier League Team of the Season soon in Ultimate Team, and the entire roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTagentt. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks and has provided accurate information in the past.

Ad

With Leeds United and Burnley securing promotion to the top flight of English club football with their results in the EFL Championship, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS roster. While these players are not as popular as the Premier League TOTS superstars, they will still receive impressive boosts to their overall ratings and stats.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTagentt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players have been leaked on social media

The EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players will be similar to the previously released Eredivisie TOTS lineup, which were released in the game alongside the Ligue 1 TOTS roster. There will undoubtedly be plenty of hidden gems in this squad, as well as some elite-tier items that will be exceptional in their positions and roles on the virtual pitch.

Ad

There are plenty of recognizable names in this leaked list, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Borja Sainz, Daniel James and Paul Mullin being the standout inclusions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 EFL TOTS players:

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Daniel James (Leeds United)

Borja Sainz (Norwich)

James Trafford (Burnley)

Josh Murphy (Portsmouth)

Jamie Allen (Coventry)

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

Michael Cheek (Bromley)

Josh Neufville (AFC Wimbledon)

Maxime Esteve (Burnley)

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)

Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)

Richard Kone (Wycombe)

All these players have the potential to be excellent under the FC IQ System if they receive adequate upgrades to their overall ratings, stats and PlayStyles. These items will be available in Ultimate Team via packs, and gamers will be able to obtain these versions for relatively low prices compared to the Premier League Team of the Season items.

Overall, the EA FC 25 EFL TOTS roster will feature the best performers from the lower tiers of English club football, and there are some massive fan-favorite names in the leaked lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More