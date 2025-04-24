EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the midfield maestro winning the vote and being recognized as the best player in LaLiga over the course of April 2025. He has been extremely consistent across all competitions this season, and his playmaking abilities will now be accurately portrayed in-game via this 90-rated item.
FC Barcelona is currently at the top of the LaLiga table and in the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League. The team's midfield's creativity and consistency have been the key to its success, and the EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC is a testament to how exceptional the Spaniard has been recently.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released POTM Bruno Fernandes SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marquinhos: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Pedri: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
The SBC requires one Team of the Week player, which makes it slightly more expensive than what the rating requirements of each segment would suggest.
EA FC 25 Pedri POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the 90-rated POTM item is around 135,000 EA FC Coins. While this is not a low price by any means, the midfielder has received the stats and traits required to be a usable playmaker on the virtual pitch. He has the Tiki Taka+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which are two of the best passing traits under the FC IQ system. He also has amazing pace, dribbling, passing, and defending stats.
His being 90-rated (Overall) will also make him eligible for plenty of future Evolutions. So, to summarize, this SBC is worth its price.