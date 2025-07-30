  • home icon
EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 30, 2025 19:06 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine legend with a 97-rated version as part of the latest promo. He was previously part of the Thunderstruck promo and received an amazing item that was overpowered at the time, but the latest SBC variant is much better in all aspects.

Despite being an exceptional playmaker during his playing days, the Argentine legend is often overlooked in Ultimate Team due to his lack of special items. With his Thunderstruck item now being outdated, the EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC has given him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Zambrotta SBC, the EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires several squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:

  • Savinho: 82
  • Chris Smalling: 82
  • Carnesecchi: 82
  • Bethany England: 82
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 82
  • Marc Cucurella: 82
  • Jorginho: 82
  • Jonsdottir: 82
  • Sophie Schmidt: 82
  • Hanshaw: 81
  • Savic: 81

Task 4: La Albiceleste

  • Argentina players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Vicario: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 5: Top Notch

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Mike Maignan: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: 90-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Riquelme FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated CAM with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, amazing stats for his position and meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+ and Deadball+. These traits will boost his abilities under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

