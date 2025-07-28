  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 28, 2025 19:15 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Italian defender with a 97-rated version on the virtual pitch. This is his fourth promo version of the year and he finally has the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in the current meta.

Ad

He was previously included in the Immortals promo and received two separate special items during this event. However, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is much better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Roy Keane SBC, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple versions but is cheap to unlock. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Ad

Solutions:

  • Kamczyk: 81
  • Witsel: 80
  • Zelarayan: 80
  • Andrea Medina: 80
  • Javi Galan: 80
  • Dahlkemper: 80
  • Ainhoa Moraza: 80
  • Branthwaite: 79
  • Balerdi: 79
  • Zirkzee: 79
  • Johnstone: 78

Task 4: The Mermaid

  • Italy players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Vicario: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 5: League Legend

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Mike Maignan: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Ad

Task 6: League Finesse

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Buongiorno: 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Season or TOTW players.

Ad

EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 225,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated defender who can play as both a left-back and a right-back. He also has exceptional stats along with the Rapid+, Slide Tackle+, Intercept+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles, boosting his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications