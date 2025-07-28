EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Italian defender with a 97-rated version on the virtual pitch. This is his fourth promo version of the year and he finally has the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in the current meta.

Ad

He was previously included in the Immortals promo and received two separate special items during this event. However, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is much better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Roy Keane SBC, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple versions but is cheap to unlock. These are the requirements:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Ad

Solutions:

Kamczyk: 81

Witsel: 80

Zelarayan: 80

Andrea Medina: 80

Javi Galan: 80

Dahlkemper: 80

Ainhoa Moraza: 80

Branthwaite: 79

Balerdi: 79

Zirkzee: 79

Johnstone: 78

Task 4: The Mermaid

Italy players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Vicario: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 5: League Legend

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Mike Maignan: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ad

Task 6: League Finesse

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Buongiorno: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Season or TOTW players.

Ad

EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 225,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated defender who can play as both a left-back and a right-back. He also has exceptional stats along with the Rapid+, Slide Tackle+, Intercept+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles, boosting his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More