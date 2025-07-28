EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Italian defender with a 97-rated version on the virtual pitch. This is his fourth promo version of the year and he finally has the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in the current meta.
He was previously included in the Immortals promo and received two separate special items during this event. However, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is much better in every aspect.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Roy Keane SBC, the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple versions but is cheap to unlock. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
Solutions:
- Kamczyk: 81
- Witsel: 80
- Zelarayan: 80
- Andrea Medina: 80
- Javi Galan: 80
- Dahlkemper: 80
- Ainhoa Moraza: 80
- Branthwaite: 79
- Balerdi: 79
- Zirkzee: 79
- Johnstone: 78
Task 4: The Mermaid
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Vicario: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 5: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Mike Maignan: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: League Finesse
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Buongiorno: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The SBC requires multiple Team of the Season or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Gianluca Zambrotta FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 225,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated defender who can play as both a left-back and a right-back. He also has exceptional stats along with the Rapid+, Slide Tackle+, Intercept+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles, boosting his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.