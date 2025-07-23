  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 23, 2025 18:05 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League legend with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be extremely overpowered in the current meta. He has always had exceptional defensive stats but this latest versions has amazing shooting and passing attributes as well.

Ad

Not only is the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC high-rated with meta stats and PlayStyles, he is also cheap and easy to unlock. This will make him a popular choice amongst gamers,as it is one of the most well-priced SBCs released during the ongoing FUTTIES promo.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Kenny Dalglish SBC, the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and solutions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Ad

Solutions:

  • Savinho: 82
  • Chris Smalling: 82
  • Carnesecchi: 82
  • Bethany England: 82
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 82
  • Marc Cucurella: 82
  • Jorginho: 82
  • Jonsdottir: 82
  • Sophie Schmidt: 82
  • Hanshaw: 81
  • Savic: 81

Task 4: Keano

  • Manchester United players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 5: League Legend

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Ad

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 110,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated Icon midfielder who has amazing stats in all aspects, along with a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+, Bruiser+ and Slide Tackle+. These traits will enhance his passing and defending abilities further under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications