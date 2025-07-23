EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League legend with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be extremely overpowered in the current meta. He has always had exceptional defensive stats but this latest versions has amazing shooting and passing attributes as well.
Not only is the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC high-rated with meta stats and PlayStyles, he is also cheap and easy to unlock. This will make him a popular choice amongst gamers,as it is one of the most well-priced SBCs released during the ongoing FUTTIES promo.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Kenny Dalglish SBC, the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Savinho: 82
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Carnesecchi: 82
- Bethany England: 82
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Marc Cucurella: 82
- Jorginho: 82
- Jonsdottir: 82
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Hanshaw: 81
- Savic: 81
Task 4: Keano
- Manchester United players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 5: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.
EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 110,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated Icon midfielder who has amazing stats in all aspects, along with a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+, Bruiser+ and Slide Tackle+. These traits will enhance his passing and defending abilities further under the FC IQ system.