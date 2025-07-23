EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Premier League legend with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be extremely overpowered in the current meta. He has always had exceptional defensive stats but this latest versions has amazing shooting and passing attributes as well.

Ad

Not only is the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC high-rated with meta stats and PlayStyles, he is also cheap and easy to unlock. This will make him a popular choice amongst gamers,as it is one of the most well-priced SBCs released during the ongoing FUTTIES promo.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Kenny Dalglish SBC, the EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and solutions:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Ad

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 4: Keano

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 5: League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Ad

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Roy Keane FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 110,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated Icon midfielder who has amazing stats in all aspects, along with a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+, Bruiser+ and Slide Tackle+. These traits will enhance his passing and defending abilities further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More