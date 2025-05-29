EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the MLS and Saudi League Team of the Season promo. Based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader, the Algerian superstar will receive a boosted item due to his amazing performances during the recent campaign, where he scored eight goals and provided ten assists for Al-Ahli.

The former Manchester City superstar is one of the biggest names in the Saudi League, and his performances this season have certainly been deserving of an inclusion in the TOTS squad. The leaked EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC will provide him with the upgrade he needs to be relevant in the current meta of the game as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

While the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi being rumored to spearhead the MLS and Saudi League TOTS rosters in Ultimate Team, multiple other fan-favorites will also be receiving special versions during this event. The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC is the perfect example.

His Al-Ahli teammate Ivan Toney was one of the leading goal-scorers in the league this season and is also rumored to receive an SBC item in Ultimate Team. Both these items will certainly receive the stats required to be top-tier on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on the leak released by X/ASYFutTrader, the Algerian winger will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 95

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 50

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. He already has five-star skill moves even without the TOTS boost, so his rumored Team of the Season version will certainly be one of the best dribblers under the FC IQ system.

How much will the SBC cost?

The Team of the Season promo has provided gamers with plenty of elite-tier SBCs at reasonable prices, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Antony being the most recent additions. If the rumored stats prove to be accurate, then an overall cost of around 350,000 coins will be reasonable for the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC.

