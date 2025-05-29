EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 29, 2025 11:28 GMT
TOTS Mahrez has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
TOTS Mahrez has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the MLS and Saudi League Team of the Season promo. Based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader, the Algerian superstar will receive a boosted item due to his amazing performances during the recent campaign, where he scored eight goals and provided ten assists for Al-Ahli.

Ad

The former Manchester City superstar is one of the biggest names in the Saudi League, and his performances this season have certainly been deserving of an inclusion in the TOTS squad. The leaked EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC will provide him with the upgrade he needs to be relevant in the current meta of the game as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

While the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi being rumored to spearhead the MLS and Saudi League TOTS rosters in Ultimate Team, multiple other fan-favorites will also be receiving special versions during this event. The EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC is the perfect example.

Ad
Ad

His Al-Ahli teammate Ivan Toney was one of the leading goal-scorers in the league this season and is also rumored to receive an SBC item in Ultimate Team. Both these items will certainly receive the stats required to be top-tier on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on the leak released by X/ASYFutTrader, the Algerian winger will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad
  • Pace: 93
  • Shooting: 95
  • Passing: 95
  • Dribbling: 96
  • Defending: 50
  • Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. He already has five-star skill moves even without the TOTS boost, so his rumored Team of the Season version will certainly be one of the best dribblers under the FC IQ system.

How much will the SBC cost?

The Team of the Season promo has provided gamers with plenty of elite-tier SBCs at reasonable prices, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Antony being the most recent additions. If the rumored stats prove to be accurate, then an overall cost of around 350,000 coins will be reasonable for the EA FC 25 Riyad Mahrez TOTS SBC.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications