The EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC has been leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information on social media. The English striker has been successful since his move from Brentford to Al-Ahli, scoring 23 goals in 30 games during the last Saudi League season.

The MLS and Saudi League Team of the Season rosters are rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team following the LaLiga TOTS event. These squads will contain some of the best performers from these respective leagues, making it the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard.

The EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

There have been some amazing player SBCs released during the recent Team of the Season events. With Antony receiving a boosted item during LaLiga TOTS and Lautaro Martinez being part of the Seria A TOTS event, the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC is the perfect addition to the upcoming MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo.

What will the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the English striker will receive a 95-rated item with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 95

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 61

Physicality: 95

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are extremely meta traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system. The Finesse Shot trait will allow him to score from long range, the Technical trait will boost his dribbling abilities, while the Low Driven Shot trait will make his finishing even more lethal inside the box.

How much will the EA FC 25 Ivan Toney TOTS SBC cost?

The Team of the Season promo has provided gamers with some exceptional SBC items at reasonable prices. Meta players like Denzel Dumfries, Alejandro Balde and Patri Guijarro have been accessible at bargain prices, so it can can be believed that a player like Toney will cost around 300,000 coins despite having impressive stats and attributes.

Overall, this SBC will create even more hype for the upcoming Team of the Season roster releases, especially with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being rumored to headline the promo.

