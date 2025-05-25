EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish midfielder with a 94-rated item on the virtual pitch. She has been exceptional in Liga F this season, helping FC Barcelona Femini to yet another dominant title win.
The defensive midfielder has become a part of one of the best midfield trios of all time alongside Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati. While the other two are part of the Liga F TOTS roster, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has given their partner the recognition she deserves as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Antony SBC, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week or TOTS players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Angeldahl (TOTS): 91
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 4+5: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Ederson: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC does not require too many TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it easier to obtain.
EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins. This is a perfectly reasonable price for an item of this caliber. She has 91 pace, 95 passing, 94 defending and 91 defending, along with the Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass+ and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles. These stats and attributes are perfect for her position under the FC IQ system.