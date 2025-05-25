EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 25, 2025 17:31 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish midfielder with a 94-rated item on the virtual pitch. She has been exceptional in Liga F this season, helping FC Barcelona Femini to yet another dominant title win.

The defensive midfielder has become a part of one of the best midfield trios of all time alongside Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati. While the other two are part of the Liga F TOTS roster, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has given their partner the recognition she deserves as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Antony SBC, the EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

  • FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Spain

  • Spain players: Minimum one
  • Team of the Week or TOTS players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Angeldahl (TOTS): 91
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4+5: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Ederson: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC does not require too many TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it easier to obtain.

EA FC 25 Patri Guijarro TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins. This is a perfectly reasonable price for an item of this caliber. She has 91 pace, 95 passing, 94 defending and 91 defending, along with the Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass+ and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles. These stats and attributes are perfect for her position under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
