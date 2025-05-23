EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian attacker with a 95-rated version. He has been exceptional for Real Betis since his loan move from Manchester United, scoring plenty of important goals across all competitions and earning a high-rated item on the virtual pitch.
The LaLiga Team of the Season is dominated by players from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, but there are several other consistent performers from other clubs who have also received impressive boosts. The EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the perfect example, as he now has his very first promo item of the season.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the previously released Lautaro Martinez SBC, the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 4+5: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 6+7: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 8: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 9: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or Team of the Week players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 500,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 95-rated winger who has five-star skill moves, 99 dribbling as well as some meta PlayStyles+ like Finesse Shot, Rapid and Incisive Pass. He will undoubtedly be exceptional under the FC IQ system.