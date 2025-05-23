EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian attacker with a 95-rated version. He has been exceptional for Real Betis since his loan move from Manchester United, scoring plenty of important goals across all competitions and earning a high-rated item on the virtual pitch.

The LaLiga Team of the Season is dominated by players from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, but there are several other consistent performers from other clubs who have also received impressive boosts. The EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the perfect example, as he now has his very first promo item of the season.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Lautaro Martinez SBC, the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 4+5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 6+7: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Alisson: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 8: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 9: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or Team of the Week players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 500,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 95-rated winger who has five-star skill moves, 99 dribbling as well as some meta PlayStyles+ like Finesse Shot, Rapid and Incisive Pass. He will undoubtedly be exceptional under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More