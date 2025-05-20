EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine striker with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

Inter are currently competing against Napoli for the league title, with the two teams being separated by just one point heading into the final matchday. The Serie A TOTS lineup is replete with players from these two teams, and the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Denzel Dumfries SBC, the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Argentina

Argentina players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Alexis Mac Allister: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Stratos Svarnas (TOTS): 91

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Alisson: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 5+6: 89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Stratos Svarnas (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Alisson: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 400,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 95-rated striker with 92 pace, 95 shooting and 94 dribbling. He also has the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which will make him even more overpowered under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More