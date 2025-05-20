EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine striker with a 95-rated item that has the stats to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.
Inter are currently competing against Napoli for the league title, with the two teams being separated by just one point heading into the final matchday. The Serie A TOTS lineup is replete with players from these two teams, and the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Denzel Dumfries SBC, the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Argentina
- Argentina players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Alexis Mac Allister: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Stratos Svarnas (TOTS): 91
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 5+6: 89-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Stratos Svarnas (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 400,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 95-rated striker with 92 pace, 95 shooting and 94 dribbling. He also has the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which will make him even more overpowered under the FC IQ system.