EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch defender with a 94-rated item as part of the latest promo. With how impressive he has been for Inter over the course of the season, gamers were surprised that he was not included in the main roster. However, his SBC version has provided him with a well-deserved boost.
The Serie A Team of the Season lineup is now available in packs, with the best performers from the Italian top flight receiving amazing upgrades. While Napoli's Di Lorenzo has received an impressive item as well, the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is superior in the current meta as a right-back.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Dybala SBC, the EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also has multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Netherlands
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC does not require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even cheaper to unlock.
EA FC 25 Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins. This is an excellent price for one of the most meta and overpowered right-backs in the game. He has excellent stats in all relevant areas, as well as the Bruiser+, Relentless+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles. These attributes will make him a defensive beast under the FC IQ system.