EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine playmaker with a 95-rated item as part of the latest event. He has been exceptional for AS Roma ever since he joined the club from Juventus, and his efforts this season have been rewarded with an amazing SBC item.

Ad

He previously received a POTM SBC item and a Grassroot Greats version in Ultimate Team this season. However, the latest EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC surpasses his previous versions in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Jeremie Frimpong SBC, the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Argentina

Argentina players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Alexis Mac Allister: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Exact OVR of 87: Minimum eight

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Bukayo Saka: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Sakina Karchaoui: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Exact OVR of 88: Minimu eight

Ad

Solutions:

Jan Oblak: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ederson: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Phil Foden: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Exact OVR of 89: Minimum eight

Solutions:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Mohamed Salah: 89

Virgil van Dijk: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Lautaro Martinez

Ad

Task 6: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Gedson Fernandes (TOTS Highlights): 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

Ad

EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 450,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 95-rated CAM with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and amazing stats. He also has the Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will enhance him even further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More