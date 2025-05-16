EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine playmaker with a 95-rated item as part of the latest event. He has been exceptional for AS Roma ever since he joined the club from Juventus, and his efforts this season have been rewarded with an amazing SBC item.
He previously received a POTM SBC item and a Grassroot Greats version in Ultimate Team this season. However, the latest EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC surpasses his previous versions in every aspect.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the previously released Jeremie Frimpong SBC, the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Argentina
- Argentina players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Alexis Mac Allister: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: 87-rated squad
- Exact OVR of 87: Minimum eight
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Bukayo Saka: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Sakina Karchaoui: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Exact OVR of 88: Minimu eight
Solutions:
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Ruben Dias: 88
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Phil Foden: 88
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Exact OVR of 89: Minimum eight
Solutions:
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Mohamed Salah: 89
- Virgil van Dijk: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Lautaro Martinez: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Lautaro Martinez
Task 6: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Gedson Fernandes (TOTS Highlights): 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 450,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 95-rated CAM with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and amazing stats. He also has the Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will enhance him even further under the FC IQ system.