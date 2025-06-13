EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, according to X/FUTSheriff, which is arguably the most reliable account for such leaks on social media. The Polish attacker is rumored to receive a central midfielder version as part of the upcoming promo, allowing gamers to use him in a new position on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The Shapeshifters promo is renowned for releasing meta position-changed items in Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC will be the perfect addition to this roster. The player previously received a 95-rated version as part of LaLiga TOTS, but his new variant will be unique due to his new position.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The FC Barcelona superstar is one of the most popular players in the sport today and has been performing at the highest level for over a decade. He has had multiple boosted items in Ultimate Team over the years, but the leaked EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC will offer gamers the opportunity to play him as a central midfielder for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What could the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the CM item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 88

Physicality: 92

This Lewandowski version is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Low Driven Shot+, Incisive Pass+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a midfielder to possess under the FC IQ system.

Ad

The Quickstep+ will allow him to accelerate quicker on the virtual pitch, while the Low Driven Shot+ will make him a threat during shooting opportunities. The two passing PlayStyles will also boost his playmaking abilities.

How much could the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC cost?

While the four amazing PlayStyle+ traits and the brand-new position will certainly add to the allure of such an SBC, there are plenty of similar players available for free via the Season Pass. However, a price of around 500,000 coins should still be reasonable for an exciting and unique version of the legendary Polish striker in the current state of the transfer market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More