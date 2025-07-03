EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the fourth week of the Shapeshifters promo beginning soon, the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC has been leaked on social media. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the Uruguayan defender will receive a boosted item during this event that will allow him to play as a midfielder on the virtual pitch.
The theme of the Shapeshifters promo is providing popular players with unique items in Ultimate Team. These versions receive brand new positions along with the stats and traits required to excel in their new roles, so the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC is the perfect addition for this event.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
The EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
Despite failing to maintain a starting position in the FC Barcelona lineup, the Uruguayan superstar is still one of the most overpowered centre-backs in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC will provide him with the upgrade he needs to be relevant in the current meta as well, while also shifting him to a midfield position on the virtual pitch.
He previously received a Grassroot Greats version as a centre-back which was amazing at the time of its release. However, with so many promos being released since then, he has fallen behind the power curve and needs a new upgrade.
What will the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC item look like?
Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the 96-rated CDM item will possess the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 93
- Shooting: 92
- Passing: 96
- Dribbling: 95
- Defending: 91
- Physicality: 93
He is also rumored to possess the Bruiser+, Pinged Pass+, Anticipate+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending and dribbling under the FC IQ system, which is ideal for his new CDM position in the current meta.
How much will the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC cost?
The SBCs released during the ongoing Shapeshifters promo have been extremely well-priced and accessible for most gamers. If these predicted stats and PlayStyles prove to be accurate, then a cost of around 300,000 to 400,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.