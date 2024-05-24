EA FC 25 rumored to have "Open World Mode," what can we expect from it?

Rumors have surfaced that EA FC 25 may include a new Open World Mode, which would completely change the franchise. Much of this speculation seems triggered by a set of job listings at EA, showing a major investment in the development of a new sandbox open-world environment. Since last year, EA has hired a good number of Environment Artists and other similar positions; hence, EA might be serious about adding a fresh experience of football gaming.

What to potentially expect from EA FC 25's rumored Open World Mode?

Rumored Open World Mode in EA FC 25 could be a potential highlight of the game (Image via EA Sports)

Rumors have it that EA FC 25's Open World Mode will be another game-changer, taking a thrilling football game to merge with immersive sandbox elements. Following are some of the features and experiences we would expect:

Exploration of cities: Players may find themselves meandering through the streets in any city across the globe. Perhaps, individuals would stroll through iconic football cities like Manchester, Madrid, or Rio de Janeiro. This would enable players to experience the culture, visit famous landmarks, and perhaps explore hidden gems connected to the football world.

Interaction with fans: Engaging with fans may become the core of the experience. Interactions may involve signing autographs, taking photos, or taking part in community events. Such interactions might influence a player's morale and likability, adding an element of dynamism to the game's story.

Player morale and personality: The Open World Mode may include systems in which players' actions outside the pitch would have a ripple effect on their performance and personality. Positive engagements and responsible actions may hike morale and FC 25's team harmony, while negative actions may cause scandals and tense relationships.

Similarities to NBA 2K's Open World

EA FC 25 could draw inspiration from other sports open world games to perfect this mode (Image via EA Sports)

Here's the thing: open-world gameplay could be the very feature that might take EA to the next level. The success of NBA 2K's open world could be an inspiration. In NBA 2K, players roam a huge city, play pick-up games, and complete various challenges. EA FC 25 could do the same thing with footballers:

Connect to player and manager career: The open world could be incorporated seamlessly into the career modes. Players could go to restaurants, clubs, and training facilities to influence their social reputation and career trajectory. Managers could negotiate with the media, make deals in person, and scout talent in a more immersive environment.

Social reputation and personality building: Off-pitch activities would play a significant role in establishing the player as a brand. The ability to visit cool places, go to celebrity events, or make a difference with charitable appearances could help build a player's reputation. These interactions could shape their personality traits, which could further influence gameplay, team dynamics, and transfer opportunities.

Unlockable and Customizable

VOLTA Customisations could be incorporated in the future game mode (Image via EA Sports)

One of the most exciting prospects for an open-world mode would be unlockable customizables. Like VOLTA, where players can unlock new tattoos, hairstyles, and clothing, EA FC 25 could provide a wealth of personalization options. Completing objectives and challenges in the open world might unlock special gear and accessories, personalizing avatars.

The rumored Open World Mode in EA FC 25 can change how we perceive football games, combining on-pitch action with off-pitch narrative-rich interactions and stories.

We are waiting for EA to confirm, but the anticipation is palpable, and the possibilities seem endless. If done well, this feature will set a new standard for sports games in an immersive and dynamic football universe.

